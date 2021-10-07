At the ‘Stalloni’ arena a legendary film: ‘Easy Rider’ with Jack Nicholson and Peter Fonda

Tonight’s ‘Stay’ show in Reggio proposes a new appointment with ‘Cinema under the stars’ at the Stalloni Arena in via Campo Samarotto. Scheduled tonight at 9.15 pm the screening of a true classic: ‘Easy rider’ by Dennis Hopper, a film shot in the United States of America in 1969. Billy and Wyatt, two young rebels, cross the Southern States by motorbike United. Arrested for having marched with a gang without the proper permission, they are helped by a lawyer who decides to join their adventure, but their search for freedom is destined to clash with the prejudices and intolerance of American society. Admission for two euros. In case of bad weather the screenings will be canceled. For information: cinema office in piazza Prampolini (tel. 0522-456632 – www.municipio.re.itrosebud). In the afternoon, starting at 5.30 pm at the Le Querce Rosse park in Reggio, the ‘Popular Summer’ events continue with the circus arts workshop of Enrico Formaggi, in view of the show scheduled for 28 August at 6.30 pm.







