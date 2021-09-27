At the start “Creative Hangar” in the former ATL Depot. Appointments from 28 September to 3 October – Livornopress

Home

The “Creative Hangar” in the former ATL Depot kicks off. Appointments from 28 September to 3 October

Events

September 27, 2021

Livorno 27 September 2021

Livorno, 27 September 2021 – The former ATL depot in via Meyer 67 is back to life, a municipal property that has not been used for years, which is returned to the city after an initial safety and restyling intervention.

From 28 September to 3 October the deposit will be the container of “Creative Hangars”, a collection of events (conferences, debates, study and research appointments, artistic performances, video projections, specific initiatives for young people), promoted by the Municipality of Livorno in as supporter of the Italian Pavilion at “17. International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale ”.

“Hangar Creativi” is connected to “Comunità Resilienti”, Italian Pavilion at the 2021 Architecture Biennale, promoted by the Directorate General for Contemporary Creativity of the Ministry of Culture and curated by Alessandro Melis and will take place with the contribution of the Goldoni Foundation, LEM Foundation, Livorno Foundation, Asa, Aamps, in collaboration with the “Scali Urbani” architecture review promoted by the Order of Architects, Planners, Landscape Architects and Conservators of the Province of Livorno), Cibm, Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna, Circolo “Mazzei”, Tes-Transizione Ecologica Solidale .

Technical sponsors: Immersiva, Abate, Lumar, Nobili Pubblicità. Lhub table promoted by Informagiovani of the Municipality of Livorno: La Roboterie, Arciragazzi Livorno, Lila, P24, Plastic Free, Sons of the Ocean, Oltre, Arcigay, Elastico, Friday for Future, To / Let.

The calendar of “Creative Hangars” foresees, as mentioned, numerous experimental and research events, with hours 9.30-23.00, with free admission and with the obligation of Green Pass (the available seats are limited as per Legislative Decree 23 July 2021 n. 105).

During the week of events in Livorno and at the Italian Pavilion in Venice, two videos written and directed by Elisa Canessa will be screened:

Music from a small world

Written and directed by Elisa Canessa, with Irma Dimitri and Federico Dimitri, photography and editing camera Marco Bruciati, direct sound recording and audio editing Alberto Abi Battocchi, music by Nico Sambo and Claudio Laucci.

At Perfect Place

Written and directed by Elisa Canessa, with Federico Dimitri, camera photography and editing Marco Bruciati, sound recording and audio editing Alberto Abi Battocchi, music Nico Sambo, organization Valeria Giuliani

During the week and in the months following the “Creative Hangar” event, guided tours of the Cisternone (by Asa) and guided visits to the “warehouses” in Monte Pio airports (by the Livorno Foundation) will be carried out.

In addition, there will be a training event dedicated to the theme “Planning the ecological transition” (organized by the TES Association) and a conference in collaboration with the Tuscany Region entitled “Planning and regenerating the post-pandemic city”.

THE CREATIVE HANGAR PROGRAM

09/28/21 Pills of science

9.30 -10.15 Interuniversity Center of Marine Biology, moderated by the councilor at Porto Barbara Bonciani

10,15-11 Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna di Pisa – Robotics and the sea, moderated by the councilor at Porto Barbara Bonciani

12.00 – 13.00 Press conference to present the event. In direct connection from the Italian Pavilion in Venice, Mayor Luca Salvetti, Councilor for Urban Planning Silvia Viviani, Councilor for Culture Simone Lenzi, Ludovica Marinaro, scientific coordinator of TES (Transizione Ecologica Solidale). The collaborators and partners of the event will be present in Livorno

09/28/21 18: 00-20: 00 Bad Speech The architecture of words that hurt

Councilor for Social Policies A. Raspanti, Queer La Roboterie collective, Elestica collective, social worker – writer Yassine El Ghlid, vice president Ten December Arci Ragazzi Livorno Eva Fedi, blogger Martina Dandi, Artist – lgbtq plus HER activist, Arcigay association

29/09/21 12.30-13.30 Press conference for the presentation of Blu Livorno with the mayor Luca Salvetti, the councilor for the Environment Giovanna Cepparello, the councilor for urban planning Silvia Viviani and the councilor for the State Property Viola Ferroni .

09/29/21 18: 00-20: 00 Against Culture The architecture of culture

Councilor for Environment and Mobility Giovanna Cepparello, Queer La Roboterie collective, Elena Ciucci Psychologist, Ass Operator, P24 Lila Livorno

09/30/21 18: 00-20: 00 The City of Man Social architecture

A. Raspanti Councilor for Social Policies, S. Viviani City Planning Councilor, Architect Simone Orlandi

01/10/21 18: 00-20: 00 LivornoGrammHub Young people and the City

Deputy Mayor with responsibility for Young Free Camici Policies, actor Riccardo Marinari, accountant Gabriele Nannipieri, blogger Lorenzo Paci, singer Edoardo Giusti, itinerant trader Papa Mbathie, artist Lorenzo Taccini, Elena Casorali

02/10/21 18: 00-20: 00 Fairy tales in the sun and beyond Sport and young people in Livorno Mayor Luca Salvetti, deejay Andrea Pilloni, rower Antonio Cacciapuoti, journalist Alessandro Lazzerini, swimmer Sara Franceschi

03/10/21

10.30 – 13.00 Filippo Mazzei Building Democracy Conference

Councilor for Culture Simone Lenzi, Massimo Balzi president of the Circolo Mazzei, Maurizio Vernassa professor of International Relations Unipi, Simone Guerrini responsible for Institutional Relations Mazzei circle, Silvia Panichi Art critic, in connection with the US Alessandro Melis, curator of the Italian Pavilion at the 17th Exhibition International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale. Moderated by Alessandro Antico, central editor-in-chief La Nazione.

03/10/21 15: 00-17: 00 Livorno Pink Women and the City

Councilor for Integration Porto Città B. Bonciani, Councilor for Urban Planning S. Viviani, Psychologist – artist Camilla Furetta, queer collective La Roboterie

03/10/21 17: 00-19: 00 A sea of ​​plastic The city, the young people, the environment

Councilor for the environment, G. Cepparello, ing Giovanni Mori spokesperson Friday For Future Italia and blogger, president of Sons of the Ocean Matteo Nani, referent of the Plastic Free association Nicola Terreni,

Every evening from September 28th to October 2nd from 20.00 to 23.00 Spectacular events

PIETRO MASCAGNI “Insolito Mascagni”

(wind trio)

PIERO CIAMPI “He has all the credentials” Tribute to Piero Ciampi

(choreographic action)

ROBOTERIE “Symphonic Music in the Disco” From orchestra to electronics

THE URBAN STAIRS PROGRAM

Promoted by the Order of Architects, Planners, Landscape Architects and Conservators of the Province of Livorno

09.28.2021 / 14.30-16.00 – OPENING TALK “ARCHITECTURE AND RESILIENCE”

Speakers: Luigi Di Marco, Stefano Frangerini, Simone Gheri, Ludovica Marinaro, Francesco Domenico Moccia, Francesco Miceli, Wassim Naghi, Silvia Viviani, Luca Zevi. Conductor: Marco Niccolini

28.09.2021 / 16.15-17.30 – LECTURE RESILIENT COMMUNITIES “

Speaker: Alessandro Melis. Introduced by: Daniele Menichini

29.09.2021 / 09.30-10.45 – LECTURE CYCLOSTILE ARCHITECTURE + PROXIMA AREA “EQUAL CITY REGENERATION TERRITORIAL PEREQUATIVE IN THE RENO VALLEY”

Speakers: Giacomo Beccari, Gianluigi Chiaro. Introduced by: Fabrizio Filippelli,

29.09.2021 / 10.45-12.00 – LECTURE XTU ARCHITECTS – “LA VILLE COMME ÉCOSYSTÈME”

Speaker: Anouk Legendre. Introduced by: Daniele Menichini

29.09.2021 / 14.00-16.00 – TALK “DECOLONIZING PUBLIC SPACES”

Speakers: Alun Be, Giulia Frova, Mackda Ghebremariam Tesfau, Rahma Nur, Cecilia Robustelli, Rossana Scaricabarozzi, Maurizio Talanti, Elisa Visconti. Introduced by: Francesca Perani. Moderators: Barbora Melis, Valentina Migliarini.

29.09.2021 / 16.15-17.30 – TALK “INCREASED CITIES”

Speaker: Maurizio Carta. Introduced by: Michela Passalacqua.

09.30.2021 / 09.30-10.45 – LECTURE OKS ARCHITECTS “OK? BETWEEN PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SPACES “

Speakers: Eugenio Salvetti, Luca Scollo. Introduced by: Daniele Menichini.

30.09.2021 / 10.45-12.00 LECTURE NUA ARQUITECTURES “SCENARIOS IN GIOCO”

Speakers; Maria Rius Ruiz, Ferran Tiñena Guiamet, Arnau Tiñena Ramos. Introduced by: Dunia Demi.

30.09.2021 / 12.00-13.15 – LECTURE QUATRE CAPS “A CENTER OF PERMANENT GRAVITY”

Speakers: Juan Suay Rel, Santiago Hernández Puig. Introduced by: Dunia Demi.

30.09.2021 / 14.00-16.00 TALK “ITALIAN ARCHITETTES: MEDITERRANEAN INTERACTIONS”

Speakers: Antonella Mari, Sabrina Morreale, Francesca Perani, Anna Maria Orrù. Introduced by: Benedetta Medas. Moderator: Elena Fabrizi.

30.09.2021 / 16.15-17.30 – TALK “SIGNALS FROM NOVACENE”

Speakers: Roberto Buizza, Claudia Cocchi, Alessandro Marata. Led by: Bendetta Medas,

01.10.2021 / 11.00-13.00 TALK “THE POSSIBILITIES OF CULTURE, BEYOND THE STATUS QUO”

Speakers: Lorenzo Casini, Annalisa Cicerchia, Paola Dubini, Giorgia Fazzini, Francesca Margiulo, Alessandro Melis, Agostino Riitano. Moderator: Rosa De Pasquale.

01.10.2021 / 14.30-16.00 TALK “CONTEMPORARY ARCHITECTURE, LIVORNO AND PROVINCE”

Speakers: Marco Del Francia, Fulvio Irace, Daniele Menichini. Conductor: Luca Barontini.

01.10.2021 / 16.15-17.30 – TALK “TERRITORIES”

Speaker: Philippe Sarfati. Lead: Christiane Burklein, Gianluca Giordano.

02.10.2021 / 10.00-13.00 – TALK “VIA VITRUVIO”

Speakers: Carmelo Baglivo, Alfonso Femia, Alessandra Ferrari, Gianluca Frediani, Alessandro Gaiani, Cherubino Gambardella, Tomas Ghisellini, Gabriele Lelli, Nicola Marzot, Alessandro Massarente, Gianluigi Mondaini, Giulia Pellegri, Pietro Carlo Pellegrini, Andrea Rinaldi, Antonello Stella, Graziella Trova . Conductor: Valentina Radi.

02.10.2021 / 14.30-16.00 – “WATER TEMP” TALK

Speakers: Claudio Bertorelli, Mariarosa Iannelli, Serena Palermiti, Nicolo Serpella. Conductor: Alfoso Femia.

02.10.2021 / 16.15-17.30 – TALK “LARGO DUOMO / LIVORNO (IM) – POSSIBLE”

Speakers: Gianfranco Censini, Fabrizio Filippelli, Damiano Tonelli Breschi, Tommaso Tocchini. Conductor: Luca Barontini.