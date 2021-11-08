At the start of the Plenum of the CCP in China, Xi Jinping consolidates its dominance

Carlos Garcia Rawlins via Reuters Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021. REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The Sixth Plenum of the Communist Party of China opened its doors today for a closed-door meeting that is expected to strengthen President Xi Jinping’s seizure of power ahead of the CCP congress at the end of 2022.

The nearly 400 officials who make up the Central Committee, between staff and alternates, gathered in Beijing for the four-day plenary session, said the Xinhua agency, opened by Xi in his role as general secretary of the CCP with an employment relationship. and “explanations on a draft resolution on the main achievements and historical experience” for the party through its 100-year history.

The resolution will lay the groundwork for the CCP’s 20th Congress during which Xi is expected to gain an unprecedented third term, cementing his position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Tse Tung.

The official state media, in anticipation of the meeting, remarked on the leadership: Xinhua, for example, stressed that Xi is “a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who has collected an inheritance, but dares to innovate and a a man who has a far-sighted vision and is committed to working tirelessly “.

Xi’s dual mandate was characterized by a squeeze in regions such as Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong and an increasingly decisive and active approach to international relations. In parallel, there was the creation of the cult of leadership that repressed criticism, eliminated rivals and introduced its political theory (known as The Thought of Xi Jinping), first transcribed in the Party and People’s Republic constitutions and then, from September 1st last, which has become a subject of study for students, from elementary school to university.

The new resolution, which should focus on ‘great historical achievements and experience’ rather than historical ‘problems’ or ‘questions’, could be an opportunity to sort out some unwelcome pieces of history to Xi, including the excesses of the economic reforms of the 1990s, now in the crosshairs of his campaign on “common prosperity”, intended to combat inequalities and to strengthen the supervision of corporate giants, starting with the technological ones.

The Central Committee resolution would be the third of its kind: with the first, in 1945, Mao eliminated opponents of his political vision four years before the founding of the People’s Republic; with the second, in 1981, Deng Xiaoping paved the way for the policies of opening and reforms of the new China with an opinion on the work of the Great Helmsman, evaluated “for 70% right and 30% wrong”