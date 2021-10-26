at the start on Rai 1 “Imma Tataranni 2” – newsby

Lots of news for all tastes in tonight’s schedule: it’s hard not to find something to your liking

Photo: Pixabay

There is no lack of choice among the TV programs on air this evening. On Raiuno the second season of “Imma Tataranni – Deputy Prosecutor“, While on Channel 5 it will be possible to follow the film “Aquaman“. For fans of reality TV do not miss the first episode of “The college” on Raidue. DAZN will broadcast instead Turin-Milan, one of the advances of the tenth day of Serie A.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on October 26th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm Imma Tataranni – Deputy Prosecutor 2 FICTION

The second season of the fiction begins with Vanessa Scalera, Massimiliano Gallo, Carlo Buccirosso and Alssio Lepice. Imma Tataranni is contacted by the prosecutor to investigate the murder of Angelo Saraceno, an exporter of dairy products from Basilicata to the United States, killed in the open countryside. The body was found by chief prosecutor Vitali, who was on vacation with his family in the local woods. Meanwhile, Caligiuri puts the woman on the spot: the young man wants to start a relationship, while she is convinced that the kiss they exchanged was a mistake.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm The REALITY SHOW College

The new season of reality TV is starting where twenty students aged between 14 and 16 come catapulted into 1977 to face a cycle of studies. The protagonists will thus find themselves attending the Regina Margherita College in Anagni (Frosinone). Young people will be forced to give up daily habits such as chats, social networks and smartphones to return to the world of radio and vinyl. To supervise the group is the principal Paolo Bosisio.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm #CartaBianca NEWS ‘

New appointment with the political and economic in-depth program conducted by Bianca Berlinguer, which analyzes the situation in which our country finds itself. Particular attention will be paid to the “No Green Pass” movement, which does not seem to be willing to change their minds, but which on the contrary continue to consider the obligation of certification envisaged for public and private workers to be illegitimate.

Rete4 – 9.20 pm Outside the choir NEWS ‘

At the center of the appointment of the program conducted by Mario Giordano an initial assessment of the obligation of the Green Pass in the workplace about ten days after its entry into force, with an investigation of the broadcast that will show that cases of people who do not respect this measure are not rare. It’s still, a reportage from Austria, where a lockdown is being considered for the unvaccinated only if the contagion situation worsens. An in-depth study on the expensive life and an investigation into child prostitution are also planned.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm Aquaman FILM

Films with Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman. At the center of the story is Arthur Curry, who learns of his real identity: he is the son of the queen of Atlantis, destined to inherit the throne, currently held by his half-brother Orm. Once Aquaman’s identity is assumed, the boy will have to face many dangers and pitfalls to restore peace.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Le Iene Show ENTERTAINMENT

Also this week Nicola Savino and Gialappa’s Band are accompanied by a guest star: this time the choice fell on the volleyball champion Paola Egonu. In the lineup an interview with Valentino Rossi, which traces the most important moments of his career: the pilot will be given a symbolic cup by the girlfriend and mother of their first daughter, Francesca Sofia Novello. Vladimir Luxuria was accompanied by the broadcast cameras during the LGBTQ pride march against the homophobic escalation of Viktor Orban’s government at the July 2021 Gay Pride.

Unmissable appointments on pay TV: the most interesting programs

Football fans will not lose Turin-Milan, a valid challenge for the tenth day of Serie A which takes place in midweek shift. The match will be broadcast exclusively by DAZN: kick-off at 20.45.

Starts at 9.15pm on Sky Investigation “McDonalds & Dodds“, a TV series set in Bath, a city in the southwestern county of Somerset where the ambitious detective Mcdonald lives, who teams up with the quiet Dodds. The two will find themselves working together to solve a series of intricate cases.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Those who love stories full of twists will appreciate “Miss Julie“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due, with Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Nora McMenamy. The story is set in Ireland in 1880: the young Julie courts John, her father’s waiter, but they will then come to manipulate each other.

Laughter assured for those who decide to follow “Poor but very rich“, Broadcast at 21 on Sky Cinema Comedy (channel 309), with Christian De Sica, Enrico Brignano, Lucia Ocone, Lodovica Comello, Anna Mazzamauro. At the center of the story there is still the Tucci family, increasingly wealthy and willing to throw themselves into politics to gain even more power. This leads them to launch a referendum to ensure that their village can become an independent principality and leave Italy.

