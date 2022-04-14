“At the table of Ronaldo and Messi”, the cursed declaration of Griezmann!

Since his fabulous year 2018 (with Atlético and especially the France team), Antoine Griezmann has not had the right to happiness in the Champions League. That didn’t change on Wednesday night in the elimination against Man City.

” If I’m at the same table (than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi)? Yes, I believe so “. This statement ofAntoine Griezmannin an interview with ace, did not go unnoticed. It was then September 2018 and “Grizi” was on top of the world. He had won the Europa League with theAtletico against OM and especially the World Cup in Russia, being only the great offensive leader of theFrench team.

Since then, the native of Macon, now 31, has obviously had two complicated years at the FC Barcelona and his return to the Colchoneros allowed him to revive a little. An injury in early December, however, caused him to miss two months of competition and Griezmann is doing what he can with Atléti. He was essential in qualifying against Manchester United, but did not save his team in the quarter-finals against Manchester City (1-0, 0-0).

📽 Images of the clashes between Atlético and City after the final whistle in the corridor of the Wanda Metropolitano. pic.twitter.com/krp7EKCdl1 – RMC Sport (@RMCsport) April 13, 2022

Unhappy finalist of the C1 in 2016, against Real Madrid, Griezmann has not experienced an epic in this competition since 2017. Atlético has not come out of its chicken of Champions a few months later, before his victorious run in C3. In 2019, Diego Simeone’s side were overthrown by Cristiano Ronaldo in the Round of 16, with that memorable Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in the second leg.

Once he arrived in Lionel Messi’s catastrophic Barça, Griezmann sank with all his teammates in Bayern’s 8-2 (it was in the quarter-finals of the 2019-2020 edition, in August in Lisbon). The Blaugranas did no better in 2021, being swept away by Kylian Mbappé’s PSG (1-4, 1-1). The world champion has in no way justified his self-proclaimed presence among the best players in the world in 2018.

