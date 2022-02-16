at the Teatro Sanità, the story of a young greengrocer in love with a real doll Events in Naples

After the preview at the Campania Teatro Festival, Friday 18 February at 9.00 pm will be staged at the Nuovo Teatro Sanità Carmine Verricello – A true story, a show written and directed by Alberto Mele and Marco Montecatino, the latter also an interpreter with Renato Bisogni and Cecilia Lupoli. The story is that of two brothers who see their life upset, when the minor gets engaged to Oxana, a Ukrainian real doll, who radically changes the family balance. Reruns on Saturday 19 February at 9.00 pm and Sunday 20 February at 6.00 pm.





The text is set in Camposano a Valle, a small town near Naples, in the week of Easter. The protagonists are Carmine Verricello, 29, and Aniello, two brothers whose simple life made up of work at the mini-market they manage and Sunday dinners, is undermined by the arrival of Oxana, a Ukrainian real doll with whom Carmine is engaged. The new flame will cause havoc in the lives of the two, spurring Carmine to free herself from the loving yoke of a brother / father / master. Feeling cornered, Aniello asks the mental health center for help, forcing his brother to go there, against his will. Here he meets Alice Capri, a weird and handsome doctor, who will enter Carmine’s life, upsetting it.





«Through the voice of Carmine Verricello – Alberto Mele and Marco Montecatino explain – we decided to talk about the oblivion and loneliness that today is no longer just the prerogative of large cities, but has also taken root and rooted itself in small communities, becoming a universal issue no longer attributable only to that most advanced and technological part of the world. We started from the inspiration given to us by the 2007 film Lars and a girl of his own by Craig Gillespie, in which the protagonist, a sui generis boy played by Ryan Gosling, begins a relationship with a Real doll, managing to scratch with his boyish humanity the justified blanket of distrust of the inhabitants of his small town in Wisconsin ».









Cost of the ticket 12 euros. Info and reservations at 3396666426 or at the e-mail address info@nuovoteatrosanita.it



















