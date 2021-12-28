At the Visionary, Diabolik beats Spider-Man

An elusive, lethal and seductive crime genius: he is Diabolik, the iconic character created by the sisters Angela And Luciana Giussani. But it is much more than just a comic. From the 1960s until today, the shrewd hooded figure has marked the Italian imagination thanks to its super-technological gadgets, the legendary Jaguar E-type and the femme fatale Eva Kant.

Bringing a cartoon icon to the big screen is a tough challenge first won by Mario Bava with the “psycho pop” version of 1968 and now by the most eclectic pair of brothers in Italian cinema, i Manetti Bros! Their new version of Diabolik – shot between Trieste, Milan, Bologna and Courmayeur with a stellar cast (Luca Marinelli, Valero Mastrandrea and Miriam Leone) and the music by Manuel Lambs – has in fact conquered the Visionary audience, beating international titles such as Spider-Man And House of Gucci! An affection reciprocated by the directors, Marco and Antonio Manetti, who sent a special video message dedicated to the spectators of Udine (which will be seen at the Visionario before the film and on social media).

Clerville, 1960s. Diabolik, an unscrupulous thief whose true identity is unknown, has dealt another blow to the police. Meanwhile, there is great anticipation in the city for the arrival of Lady Kant, a charming heiress who will bring a famous pink diamond with her. The jewel does not escape the attention of Diabolik who, in an attempt to steal it, is enchanted by the irresistible charm of the woman. But the thief’s life is in danger: the tireless Inspector Ginko has found a way to trap the criminal, and this time Diabolik will not be able to get out on his own.

Two sequels of Diabolik are already planned, which will also be shot in the region: after Trieste, the action will in fact move to Gorizia and other areas of Friuli! The Film Commission Fvg is already working on the search for new locations.

And once again it will be a lot of fun trying to recognize the places of our region on the big screen. Now, in the film, it is easy to identify some of the most beautiful sceneries of the city of Trieste from Piazza Unità, Porto Vecchio, Stazione Marittima, Molo Bersaglieri and the Rive up to Sistiana, Portopiccolo and, could not miss, Duino. And, again, the Strada al Cacciatore, the Caveau of the CRT Foundation up to the headquarters of the Coast Guard and of course the Gulf!

For complete and up-to-date programming and to purchase tickets, visit the website www.visionario.movie.