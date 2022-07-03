At the wheel of a Lamborghini, the son of Ben Affleck, aged 10, causes an accident

Samuel Affleck, aged just 10, caused a small collision while driving a Lamborghini costing around 212,000 euros at a dealership.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together since May 2021, 17 years after their first romance. The couple live in Los Angeles as a blended family. From her former marriage to Marc Anthony, the 52-year-old American star gave birth to twins, Max and Emme. For his part, the actor Ben Affleck is the father of Violet (16 years old), Seraphina (13 years old) and Samuel (10 years old). They were born out of his relationship with Jennifer Garner.

Sunday June 26, 2022, Ben Affleck went to a luxury car dealership with his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and his son Samuel. The family then became interested in a $225,000 yellow Lamborghini Urus (approx. €212,000).

Whereas Ben Affleck was chatting with a representative from the dealership outside the car, Samuel took the opportunity to get behind the wheel. As for Jennifer Lopez, she got into the back seat. While playing, Samuel Affleck engaged the reverse gear of the Lamborghini. The latter ended her race in a white BMW, parked behind. L’accident is not serious, but it could have been more serious, reports the site closermag.fr. According TMZa bumper and a mudguard were damaged during the collision.

