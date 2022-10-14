At the World Cup, Ayoub El Kaabi wants to face Lionel Messi

Ayoub El Kaabi spoke at length about the 2022 World Cup to the official FIFA website. In particular, he declares his love for Lionel Messi, gauges the Atlas Lions group and shows his emotion when wearing the national colors.

Ayoub El Kaabi, forward Atlas lionsgave himself, in a long interview granted to the FIFA official website , ahead of the 2022 World Cup (November 20-December 18). He talks about the world event, the national team and his expectations in Qatar.

“We believe in our chances because we know our supporters will be with us no matter what. I believe we can achieve great things. At a minimum, we want to pass the first round. God willing, we will realize our dream, to the delight of the supporters,” says the player, clearly displaying his ambition.

He then discusses the group of Atlas lions (F), where they rub shoulders with Belgium, 3rd in 2018 in Russia, Croatia, vice-world champion, and Canada.

He begins by discussing the Red Devils: “the reputation of the Belgians is well established, but we will give everything to obtain a positive result. At this level, it is the collective performance that makes the difference”.

As for the confrontation with Croatia, he believes that its result cannot be predicted: “on paper they are very strong, but football is played on the pitch. The victory will go to the team which will be the most efficient, technically and physically, on D-Day”.

Against Canada, he believes that Morocco is capable of winning: “this team has talented young players in its ranks. I met some of them in the Turkish championship. I still think we can win.”

Asked about the team or the player he would like to meet in Qatar, he answers as follows: “Lionel Messi. He’s the best player in the world. I don’t know a footballer who wouldn’t dream of playing with or against him. I met Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018. This time, I hope to have the chance to face Messi”.

But, he still shows his admiration for CR7, of which he is a “great admirer”. He even goes so far as to call his free kick against Spain, in the first round of Russia 2018, “the best goal he has seen in the World Cup”.

Finally, he expresses his pride in wearing the national colors and his emotion: “there is no greater honor. I am still very proud to represent Morocco and I hope to do even better in the future. I think I still have room for improvement. In any case, I want to continue to help my team. Collectively, we must give everything and play with passion.