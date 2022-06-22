At the Zénith de Paris, Olivia Rodrigo enchants a conquered public with her ruptures

Olivia Rodrigo, at the Zenith, in Paris, June 21, 2022. DAVID WOLFF PATRICK / DALLE

Another princess from Disney’s enchanted kingdom. Except that this one did not take its independence by the hypersexualization and the scandal for tabloid, as it was the case of Britney Spears or Miley Cyrus. Olivia Rodrigo, a skinny 19-year-old brunette, gave her first French concert on Tuesday, June 21, at the Zenith in Paris, and this is the event on this Music Festival evening.

The Californian of Filipino descent through her father was the global revelation of the year 2021 with her inaugural album Sour, number one in sales in the main markets – except France, which has reserved Poulidor’s place for it. On the cover, not the Photoshopped glamor of the R’n’B divas; she pulls her face and her tongue out like the Riot grrrl, the angry young girls of the 1990s who accompanied the irruption of grunge.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers The Music Festival, a forty-year-old who keeps her foraging spirit

Olivia Rodrigo can rock – which has earned her accolades from most jaded critics – and intends to make it heard. It is on a huge guitar riff that she enters the scene, after having her first name acclaimed thanks to the diffusion, by the sound system, of Olivia, of boy band One Direction. Here is Brutalchained without respite with Jealousy, Jealousy, two titles that allow him to warm up a very predominantly female room. If needed. Something is happening, which must look like beatlemania 1964 or bruelmania 1991. Except that its fans are zoomers, born between the end of the 1990s and the 2000s. There are still some single parents – they will take revenge with the Rolling Stones in July.

The effects are the same: in the midst of the cries, it is difficult to hear the singer, whose every word is known by heart by the community. In his honor, the high mass is celebrated without the reinforcement of programmed sounds and machines. It’s a complete group (four girls and a boy, guitars, keyboards, bass, drums) who officiate in a minimalist decor, disco ball and large curtains.

Fairy tale

It’s that M.she Rodrigo insists on his quality as songwriter. In fact, she works without an army of collaborators, unlike most of her colleagues. His only accomplice is Dan Nigro, former leader of a relatively obscure “indie” rock band, As Tall as Lions. He offered her his services on Instagram, charmed by All I Wanta piano-string ballad composed in 2019 for High School Musical: The Musical, The Series, variation of the franchise launched by Disney. Previously, this admirer of Taylor Swift had been revealed by a sitcom around two girlfriends posting more or less comical music videos: Bizaardvark, became Frankie and Paige in the French version, so as not to have to forge a pun with Aardvark.

You have 36.34% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.