at this price it is a best buy

There Hisense 4K Smart TV 43-inch LED, model 43AE7000F, has been among the best sellers on Amazon for almost two years and the reason is simple: a price extremely advantageous with respect to the technical characteristics offered. Hisense, on the other hand, has now established itself in the market of cheap Smart TVs and has raised the technical bar compared to its competitors.









Result: today it is possible to buy a good one 43 inch 4K with HDR at a very low price. Indeed, very low thanks to the discounts often practiced by Amazon, which sells and ships this model directly because it knows that it has a great appeal among consumers. Hisense 43AE7000F, we remember, it was Amazon exclusive in 2020 and that says a lot about how many pieces have been sold. Why is this important? Because the more copies of a model are sold, the more reliable the reviews are on average. And the Hisense 43AE7000F boasts over 6,000 reviews, averaging 4.5 stars. Not bad, for a TV that costs very little.

Hisense 43AE7000F: technical characteristics

Hisense 43AE7000F is certainly not the latest Hisense model to arrive on the market, on the contrary: it is from 2020 and this is both an advantage and a defect. We will not have the very latest features offered by the Asian manufacturer on the newer models, it is true, but we are sure of thereliability of this Smart TV and today we have the opportunity to pay very little for it.

We are talking about a model from 43 inches, 4K and HDR +, with LED pixel illumination, refresh rate of 60 Hz and Vidaa U3.0 operating system, for which all the most important apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, TimVision, YouTube, DAZN. In addition, the TV is compatible with Amazon Alexa, for voice commands.

The part audio it’s mediocre, as on all modern Smart TVs (including much higher priced ones), but at least it’s compatible with DTS Studio Sound and you can use one of the three HDMI ports to connect an external soundbar. Or, at least, it is possible to do it through Bluetooth.

On this model we find both the tuner DVB-T2 for second generation digital terrestrial, that is DVB-S2 for the second generation satellite, including Tivùsat.

Hisense 43AE7000F: the Amazon offer

In summary, we can say without fear of denial that, about a year and a half after its arrival on the Italian market, the Hisense 4K 43-inch LED Smart TV has become the classic “best buy“. Especially because today it costs very little.

Against a list price of 409 euros, in fact, Hisense 43AE7000F is now on sale on Amazon at 320.99 euros (-88 euros, -22%). Now or never.

Hisense 43AE7000F – 43-inch 4K Smart TV