at this price it is even more convenient

With the introduction of the Smart TV, it has become even more difficult to choose a good TV, because you have to take into account many features that did not exist before. By now, these tools are real computer and have a number of technical specifications to consider before making your purchase. The pricehowever, it still remains a very important factor.









Before choosing, you need to know, for each model, not only the resolution, size and technology of the display, which are fundamental, but also processor, quantity of memory, operating system, connectivity and quality of speakers. For those with no experience, it becomes almost impossible to find a product with a good quality-price ratio. In addition to well-established producers, even smaller brands are carving out an increasingly concrete space for themselves. Among these, there is also Xiaomi, a company known for its devices with good features and affordable price. One of its Smart TVs, the Mi TV P1 43, is currently located in offer at an even more advantageous figure.

Xiaomi TV Mi P1: features

With a display of 43 inches with rather thin frames, the Xiaomi TV Mi P1 is able to reproduce content in resolution 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels), with an update frequency of a 60 Hz and support a Dolby Vision And HDR for high quality images.

On board we find the operating system Android TV 10.0, which is the solution developed by Google for smart TVs. This allows you to install many applications for entertainment from Play Store and use Google Assistant to control its functions by voice. Alternatively, you can always use the 360 ° Bluetooth remote control, which works at any angle.

If you want to transfer the contents from smartphone to TV, you can take advantage of Chromecast And Miracast and instantly play pictures, music, games and movies on a much larger display. In addition, the two stereo speakers from 10 Watt with support Dolby Audio And DTS-HD they do their job without too many pretensions.

One of the three ports can be used to connect a computer or game console HDMI, while the port can be used to physically connect the TV to the network LAN. If you then want to transfer your content, you can take advantage of the two USB 2.0. For everything else, the Xiaomi TV supports the Bluetooth 5.0 and the Dual-band WiFi (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz).

To ensure a fair fluidity they think about it 2 GB of RAM memory and a processor quad-core MediaTek MT9611 from 1.5 GHz, accompanied by graphics processing unit (GPU) Mali G52 MP2. Finally, to save your content you can take advantage of a storage space of 16 GB.

Xiaomi TV Mi P1: the Amazon offer

Xiaomi’s Smart TV is currently discounted by 22% on Amazon and costs only 349 euros, well 100 euros less than the recommended price. There shipping is free for subscribers to the service Prime and will allow you to obtain it in a very short time.

It is true that we are talking about a economical product, but Xiaomi TV Mi P1 is a good compromise for those who don’t want to spend a fortune and is made by a reliable brand. It therefore represents an excellent choice as second TV to be placed in the kitchen or bedroom. You can also mount it Wall using a special support which is sold separately.

Xiaomi Mi P1 LED Smart TV – 4K Smart TV – 43 inch diagonal