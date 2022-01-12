at this price it is the low cost for everyone

Choose one smartphone below 200 Euros it’s never easy: you always have to compromise and give up some important features. If you don’t want to spend a fortune, it is still advisable to rely on the models of reliable manufacturers, especially those found in offer.









This is the case, for example, of Samsung Galaxy A12, a well balanced phone that stands out from other products entry-level due to a good battery life, a large display and a decent camera. Its price is made very attractive by the Discount reserved for it by a seller on Amazon and that will allow you to make it yours spending even less. At the proposed amount, it can also be used as a backup smartphone in case the one you usually use should break. Samsung is always synonymous with reliability, not only for high-end smartphones, but also for cheaper models.

Samsung Galaxy A12: features

Galaxy A12 features a display 6.5 inch TFT with resolution 1560 x 720 pixels and refresh rate up to 60 Hz. The frames are quite marked – especially the lower one – while the selfie camera finds its place in the “droplet” that protrudes from the upper end.

The Samsung smartphone uses a processor MediaTek Helio P35, a 2.3 GHz octa-core, accompanied by PowerVR GE8320 GPU, RAM memory from 4 GB and storage space of 64 GB. A good autonomy is guaranteed by a battery from 5,000 mAh which supports fast enough charging from 15 Watt. The operating system is Android 10 with interface One UI 2.5.

As for the cameras Samsung Galaxy A12 makes use of a primary sensor from 48 megapixels, wide angle from 5 megapixels and two other lenses for macro and portrait from 2 megapixels. On the front side, however, there is a camera from 8 megapixels.

It is certainly not a smartphone that stands out for its design, build quality, photographic capabilities and performance, but you will have a hard time finding an equally reliable low cost model capable of offering you a long autonomy. In addition, dual SIM support will allow you to use two phone numbers at the same time.

Samsung Galaxy A12, the offer on Amazon

You can buy the version White of Samsung Galaxy A12 at a very advantageous price thanks to the offer proposed by a seller on Amazon. In fact, compared to the recommended price of 260 Euros, the smartphone costs only 167 Euros, or the 36% less. If you don’t have any particular expectations or claims, this is a great price for an entry-level smartphone from an established manufacturer like Samsung.

As this is not a product sold and shipped by Amazon, not you can take advantage of the Prime service but the shipping is still free and delivery is made in just over a week.

Samsung Galaxy A12 – Version 4 / 64GB