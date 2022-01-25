at this price it is to be taken immediately

New record low for an Apple smartphone on Amazon. Today is the turn ofiPhone 12 mini, smartphone released in 2020, but which is still a guarantee and offers top-of-the-range performance. The smartphone has very compact dimensions, ideal for those looking for a device that can be used easily with one hand. The 128GB iPhone 12 mini is on offer on Amazon at a price of 679 €, 12% less than the recommended price. And there is also the possibility of buy it in installments at zero interest.









The iPhone 12 mini shares most of the features with its older brother (the iPhone 12), starting with the photographic sector consisting of a double 12 Megapixel sensor. The big difference is all in the size of the screen, which in theiPhone 12 mini is 5.4 ”. Finding smartphones with this size is far from simple: the market is now oriented towards devices with large displays. But there are still those who resist and are looking for compact smartphones, easy to handle and above all not heavy. L’iPhone 12 mini responds to all these requests, and does even more thanks to one top-of-the-range data sheet. As often happens with Apple products, the offer could last a few hours or a few days, so you have to be quick to take advantage of it.

If you want to stay updated on the best Amazon offers, you can subscribe free to our “Technology offers channel” that we opened on Telegram: to do it just click here.

iPhone 12 mini: technical sheet

As we have already said, theiPhone 12 mini it now has a year and a few months on its shoulders, having been launched on the market in 2020. Even today, however, it remains one of the best compact smartphones you can find on the market. Let’s see the technical sheet in detail.

What immediately catches the eye are the dimensions: the smartphone has one 5.4 “Super Retina XDR screen. And thanks to the very thin bezels, you can hold and use it with one hand without too much trouble. Under the body there is also a very powerful and fast processor: the A14 Bionic which allows you to use multiple applications at the same time without too many problems. There is also support for 5G to navigate at the highest possible speed.

The photographic sector is also good, which is the same as the iPhone 12. In the back there are two 12 Megapixel cameras, one wide-angle, the other ultra-wide angle. Both cameras feature night mode to take bright, natural-colored photos even in low-light conditions. The front camera is designed for selfies and video calls and is 12 Megapixel.

The battery allows you to get to the end of the day with standard use of the smartphone. In the end, the iPhone 12 mini it is also water resistant thanks to the IP68 certification.

iPhone 12 mini on offer at an all-time low: price and discount

Price drop and record low for the 128GB iPhone 12 mini which we find on Amazon at a price of 679 €, 12% less than recommended. Buying it today on saving is 90 €. Being an Apple product it really is a super offer (it is also a smartphone that depreciates quite slowly). In addition, Amazon also offers the possibility to pay it in installments at zero interest: 5 installments of € 135.80 per month. The smartphone is sold and shipped directly from the e-commerce site and for the return there are the classic two weeks of time