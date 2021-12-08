at this price it is unbeatable

From being one of the best selling products on Black Friday to becoming one of the hottest devices sold for Christmas the step is short, especially if you are there Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, one of the most requested activity trackers by users in recent months. After being on offer during the Black Friday period, the wearable is back in discount even before Christmas, at an unbeatable price: € 34.99. This is not the lowest price ever (that was recorded a few weeks ago), but we are very close.









If you are looking for a lowcost Christmas gift, but that at the same time makes those who receive it happy, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is for you. It’s hard to find something more reliable for such a small price. There Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is the latest version of the Chinese company’s activity tracker and integrates very advanced functionality both for health monitoring, such as the sensor for blood oxygenation, and for physical activity, with more than 30 fitness modes integrated. A truly unrepeatable offer that should not be missed, especially with Christmas just around the corner.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6: the technical characteristics

All you can ask for in an activity tracker, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Has he got it. It is not a smartwatch, but for the number of features dedicated to fitness and health it comes very close. The screen is larger than previous versions and the Chinese company has worked hard on the bezels to insert an even larger display. It is now 1.56 “, with a very high brightness and the ability to customize the dial by choosing from all those available.

For health monitoring there are all the most important features: heart rate sensor 24/7 active, blood oxygen saturation sensor and sleep quality control. In the event that any anomalous data is detected, the wearable immediately warns the person. The smart band records with precision the duration of sleep (with all the various phases, even REM) and based on changes in heart rate offers scientific advice to help you develop a regular sleep. All data can be analyzed on the smartphone app.

The fitness mode over 30 are featured and also include zumba, pilates, basketball, ice skating and badminton. The smart band is also waterproof and can automatically recognize various swimming styles. By connecting it with your smartphone, you can receive call alerts, message alerts, check the weather and calendar reminders on your wrist. The battery with a normal use can last up to 14 days.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 on offer: discount and price

There Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is on offer on Amazon at a price of € 34.99, a discount of 22% (we could define it “VAT discount”) compared to the price list. The model in promotion is not the one with NFC for contacless payments. You can test the activity tracker at your leisure: the return period is extended until January 31, 2022. The offer does not have an end, but it could end at any moment, so if you intend to buy it, it’s worth it do it right away.

If you want to make your activity tracker more colorful, they are available at just over € 10 even 15 straps and four protective glasses

15 Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 straps

To take advantage of free and fast delivery you must be a Amazon Prime customer.