at this price it is unbeatable

He is no longer very young, but he is still able to compete with the latest generation products thanks to a perfectly fitting project: we are talking about Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3, the one that for all 2020 and 2021 was considered one of the best smartwatches with an operating system Google Wear OS. Is it still among the best? Yes, also because today you buy a discounted price.









The TicWatch Pro 3 is a fairly bold design watch, one-oriented male audience, and is generously sized with its 1.4-inch display which actually contains two screens and not just one: a first screen, below, which is the main one and which you see when the smartwatch is on and working and a second transparent screen positioned above the first, showing only the main information. This solution allows you to activate the clock much less and the result is excellent battery life. When the products are done well they work, and the TicWatch Pro 3 is done very well.

TicWatch Pro 3: technical features

The heart of TicWatch Pro 3 is the platform Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100, with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of ROM. The operating system Wear OS by Google handles it best and offers compatibility with dozens of third-party apps.

TicWatch Pro 3, as already mentioned, is equipped with a double screen: the lower one is of type AMOLED and is used to show information, use apps and activate the Google assistant (with a swipe to the right). The second screen is of type LCD backlit, so it can be seen well even in the sun or if there is little light, and shows only basic information.

This second screen is the only one that is activated when the TicWatch Pro 3 is in “Essential Mode“, A kind of modality”minimal“what is the use of save battery as much as possible: in essential mode the autonomy reaches i 45 days, with the main display activated you get to three real days.

Finally, the supply of sensors is good: heartbeat, pedometer, microphone, oxygen sensor in the blood (Sp02).

TicWatch Pro 3: the Amazon offer

If the TicWatch Pro 3 has long been considered one of the best (if not the best) smart watch with Wear OS now you know why: it is well done and works very well.

The list price, however, is not very low: 299.99 euros for the Bluetooth version, 359.99 euros for the LTE one. But today TicWatch Pro 3 is available on Amazon at a much lower price: 209 euros in the BT version (-90 euros, -30%) And 251.99 euros in LTE version (-108 euros, -30%). Finally, both versions of this smartwatch will receive the update to Google Wear 3: one more reason to buy them now.

TicWatch Pro 3 Smartwatch – Bluetooth Version

TicWatch Pro 3 Smartwatch – LTE Version