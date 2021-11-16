at this price it is UNRINUNCABLE (-121 €)

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, offered today at the lowest price ever, puts at your disposal an excellent hardware sector and the amazing performance of 5G connectivity.

An offer that you absolutely cannot ignore: buy it now in coloring Awesome Black on Amazon and, thanks to one 26% discount, you will only pay 349 euros with a savings of almost 121 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G at an all-time low

On board the smartphone we find a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 6.5-inch diagonal and resolution in FullHD +, with refrash rate up to 120 Hz.

The shots taken thanks to the main 64MP camera are remarkable, sharp and rich in details. Long duration in use, thanks to a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. To support the processor act 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage storage (expandable). Maximum speed on the internet thanks to 5G connectivity. Finally, remember that we are talking about a waterproof product, which enjoys IP67 certification.

A real best buy: put into cart your Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, it will be yours with very fast delivery times and free shipping costs.