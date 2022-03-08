at this price it’s a bargain

Week with very interesting offers on Huawei devices, especially for headphones and smartwatches. We find al historical low some of the most recent models launched by the Chinese company, including the Huawei GT 3 with 46mm dial. The smartwatch is available on Amazon with an 18% discount at a price of € 220.50, a price practically identical to the all-time low reached some time ago. The offer lasts only a few days, so you have to be quick to take advantage of it.









The 46mm Huawei Watch GT 3 is the largest model launched last year and in addition to having a very large screen it also has a super bacteriato whom it insures autonomy up to 14 days. The smartwatch is a true top-of-the-range model (as you can also guess from the price) that offers very advanced features, both for the health monitoring both physical activity. The heartbeat is monitored round the clock and the data is super precise thanks to the latest generation sensors. If you are looking for a versatile smart watch that can be used in any situation, the 46mm Huawei GT 3 is the one for you.

Huawei GT 3 from 46mm: the technical sheet

Huawei has always been a point of reference in the world of smartwatches, thanks to very innovative devices with top features (and a much lower than average price). And this 46mm Huawei GT 3 he does not contradict himself and continues on the groove traced by the previous model.

The smartwatch has one 1.43 “screen with Always-on-display. The dial can be customized by choosing from hundreds of watch faces available and which are continuously updated on the Huawei app. As mentioned, the watch is very versatile: it has a classic design, but has a profoundly modern soul, with dozens of sensors always ready to monitor training and vital parameters.

Speaking of health, the Huawei Watch GT 3 has a set of sensors that help to accurately monitor the heart rate and also the blood oxygen saturation. These two parameters are available in real time round the clock. The clock also reminds you when to drink and when to get up to stretch your legs a little. It also monitors your stress level (with ad hoc breathing exercises) and your period.

The Huawei smartwatch it is also the ideal partner for those who love to train. The There are more than 100 workouts available and there is always a virtual coach ready to encourage you and update you in real time on the progress of the activity. Sports include outdoor running, trekking, yoga and even swimming (the wearable is waterproof). For hikers, the smart watch informs you every day about what time the sun rises and sets, the different phases of the moon and the tides. It also has the barometer for air pressure in order to warn you in advance about changes in the weather.

By connecting the smartwatch to the smartphone via Bluetooth, it is also possible to answer calls directly from the watch. Also excellent autonomy: with normal use you can recharge every 14 days.

Huawei GT 3 from 46mm on offer: discount and price

At this price it is an offer not to be missed. The 46mm Huawei GT 3 is on offer on Amazon at a price of € 220.50, € 18 less than the recommended price. Buying it now yes save 50 €. The smartwatch is sold and shipped directly from Amazon and for delivery you have to wait a few days (for Amazon Prime customers it is also done in twenty-four hours). There are 30 days for the return.