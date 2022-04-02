‘At times it’s undrivable’: Checo on his new car

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.04.2022 09:05:54





The pouring or the violent bounce of the new single-seaters when they go at high speeds has become a torment for the drivers of the Formula 1. With the changes that the FIA ​​demanded for this 2022 several teams have benefited, but that does not mean that many pilots are suffering when they go to 300 kilometers per hour.

TOyes, Checo Pérez recently made it knownwho he pointed that when his car reaches 300 kilometers he suffers a lot from porpoising because the caron several occasions, it becomes “undriveable”.

“You reach 300 km/hWhat is it when does the topic come up and with these problems you can arrive up to lose sight on braking or not being able to locate the car well. It is a complicated issue, especially in racing, if you go without DRS, which is when it is most noticeable in the car, there are times when it becomes undrivable,” said the Red Bull driver.

The Guadalajara is one of the ready of pilots of the Great Circus as Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, Fernando Alonso and Ocon of Alpine, among others, who have experienced dizziness and headaches in their new cars.

The Italian team ferrari, assured to the Start of the season 2022 not no team had noticed this situation, since in the simulations they had carried out the speed was limited to 250 kilometers per hour. However, several engineers are already working on a solution.

Given the complicated and risky situation that this entails, the neurosurgeon specialized in spine and skull, Pablo Clavel assured for EuropaPress that “what is certain is that the pilots they will have to continue training their cervical musculature with intensity” to avoid more serious injuries.