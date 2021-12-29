“At Toronto you will disappear from the radar. And certain promises …”

Insigne at Toronto, the words of Giovinco

“It seems strange to me that the Napoli captain gives up a team fighting for the Scudetto like this, on the spot. Personally, I felt comfortable on a human level and I found a city where life is easy. account of disappear from radar. I lost the national team, I lost visibility. If you are willing to give up on these things, it is an experience that I recommend to everyone. Money? When I arrived in 2015 they had been me promised seas and mountains that were not really there. But I don’t want to go into details, I don’t regret my choice. But football is not seen as a major sport, a matter of culture. When it was me, Gerrard, David Villa, Kakà was a nice championship with people by name. Later the level and interest dropped. “