"At Toronto you will disappear from the radar. And certain promises …"

“It depends what you ask of life”. Sebastian Giovinco seems to want to warn Lorenzo Insigne in the face of the increasingly concrete prospect of moving to Toronto, in MLS. The Napoli striker is at loggerheads with De Laurentiis and is enticed by the rich contract offered to him by the Canadian club. He could thus retrace the footsteps of Giovinco, who played with Toronto from 2015 to 2019 and who today talks about it in Corriere dello Sport, underlining the pros and cons of such a choice.

Insigne at Toronto, the words of Giovinco

“It seems strange to me that the Napoli captain gives up a team fighting for the Scudetto like this, on the spot. Personally, I felt comfortable on a human level and I found a city where life is easy. account of disappear from radar. I lost the national team, I lost visibility. If you are willing to give up on these things, it is an experience that I recommend to everyone. Money? When I arrived in 2015 they had been me promised seas and mountains that were not really there. But I don’t want to go into details, I don’t regret my choice. But football is not seen as a major sport, a matter of culture. When it was me, Gerrard, David Villa, Kakà was a nice championship with people by name. Later the level and interest dropped. “

