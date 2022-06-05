At what point did he grow so much! Kourtney Kardashian reappears with his son Mason

We do not know very well how the duo celebrated, but what is certain is that it was epic, since later Scott He shared a photo of his son that left no doubt, but to be crystal clear, he also reiterated it in the caption: “Wild 6th grade party,” the proud dad shared, adding, “10:25pm and out!” .

In the image you could see the firstborn of kardashian and of Disick lying on the couch and overcome with sleep. Now that he’s changing school years, Mason proved that he is also more mature, we know this thanks to his aunt kimwho shared the profound conversation that her nephew had with her and her daughter north west.

Mason ended up exhausted after his celebration for finishing sixth grade.

(Instagram/Scott Disick)



According to the owner of SKIMS, Mason made her feel better about dating Peter Davidsonwhile stirring how to have a good co parenting with kanye-west of his four children, North8, Saint6, Chicago4 and psalms3. Something that left her pleasantly surprised by the child’s intelligence.

“I was driving and Mason I was in the back seat with North and I listened to their conversation,” he told kim a Chris Jenner in yesterday’s episode of the kardashians.