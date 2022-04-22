At what time? Amber Heard and Valentino Lanús had a relationship; This was their romance – El Financiero

In recent days, the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (which by the way is being broadcast through Court TV) has managed to grab the headlines in recent days thanks to the evidence and statements presented so far; among them infidelities of the actress.

Social networks have not stopped discussing the affairs that Heard had during her marriage to Depp, but they have also been responsible for reviving a little-known chapter of her life: the relationship he had with the Mexican actor Valentino Lanus more than 15 years ago.

The romance of Amber Heard and Valentino Lanús

Yes, this is how you read it; In 2006, the American actress and the Mexican actor met thanks to a mutual friend, and after hanging out for a while, they started a relationship when she was 20 years old and was starting his career in Hollywood, while he, 31 years oldwas already a consolidated ‘galán’ of Mexican soap operas.

Although their courtship did not last more than a year; it is estimated that it was 10 months those that Heard and Lanús were together. During that time, both they wanted to keep their relationship anonymous to avoid the ‘paparazzi’ or the uncomfortable questions from the press, although they did allow themselves to be seen together at some events in Mexico City and the United States.

Why did Amber Heard and Valentino Lanús end up?

As their relationship was not so mediatic, the reasons why they decided to end their relationship are unknown, although there are some rumors that could point to everything happening for a failed marriage proposal by Lanús; and we say failed because she did not accept, because she considered that it would be an impediment to promoting her career.

after the breakup, each one took his way and made his life: She, as we know, married actor Johnny Depp and divorced two years later, starting the tired legal battle that people around the world are aware of. She also stood out as an actress for her role as ‘Mera’ in Aquaman.

He, for his part, continued to act in various Mexican soap operas as a leading man until his retirement, approximately in 2017, since he married a woman far from the show business and had a daughter. He currently maintains a life away from the spotlight, where spirituality is the protagonist.