At what time and on what channel to watch the friendly in Fresno?

While the FIFA date is being played, Pumas UNAM and Chivas will play a friendly in Fresno, California. At what time and through which channel to watch the meeting, in this article by Dale Azul y Oro.

Pumas UNAMbeyond the busy schedule due to his activity in both the Liga MX Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament and the Concacaf Champions League (he is already one of the semifinalists), can’t afford to rest for the FIFA date and run the risk of losing pace. For this reason, this Wednesday, March 23, he will play a friendly with Chivas in Fresno.

Andrés Lillini’s ensemble -which is located thirteenth in the table of positions of the championship of the first division of Mexican soccer- and the cast of Guadalajara commanded by Marcelo Michel Leaño -which, in turn, is placed tenth-, in the duel in which they will be seen the faces from 9:00 p.m. on CDMX, They will aim to oil the gears and, incidentally, will take the opportunity to film those who do not have as much prominence.

Against whom does Pumas resume its activity in the Grita México C22 of Liga MX?

Once the FIFA date is over and, consequently, the friendly against the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, the UNAM Pumas will return to their activity in the Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League against Mazatlán Fútbol Club at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, on Saturday, March 26 at 5:00 p.m. (CDMX), for the postponed commitment of day nine.

When does Pumas vs. Chivas from Guadalajara?

Pumas UNAM and Chivas de Guadalajara, while the FIFA date is taking place in which the Mexican National Team will play against the United States, Honduras and El Salvador for the Concacaf Qualifiers, they will face each other in a friendly match at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California, This Wednesday, March 23, starting at 9:00 p.m. CDMX.

What channel to watch live and direct Pumas vs. goats?

Andres Lillini’s UNAM Pumas vs. Marcelo Michel Leaño’s Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, a friendly that will take place at the Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California this Wednesday, March 23 from 9:00 p.m. CDMX, It can be seen live on the TUDN screen.

