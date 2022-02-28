At what time does Abinader speak this Sunday?

This Sunday the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, will address the country from the National Assembly to present his memoirs on his year and a half of government management.

Although the schedule of activities begins at 8:00 in the morning with the arrival of the legislators, it will be around 10:00 hours before the meridian that will start the speech.

This account must show the successes achieved by your Government in different areas and the progress made with respect to the promises that he has been reviewing since the election campaign. In addition, the heads of state usually indicate the commitments they assume for the remaining years of their mandate.

There is no set duration time, but it is estimated that the president could take about an hour speaking, so he could be finishing the whole act between 11:00 in the morning and 12:00 in the afternoon.

Last year, for example, it took an hour and a half on the presentation of his memorys and plans that it intended to develop in the course of the year 2021.

Program

One hour before the speech, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Republic will begin the First Ordinary Legislature corresponding to the legislative year 2022 of the constitutional period 2020-2024.

Along with the start of the first session, a 21-gun salute will be made outside the Congress, which will be heard standing up.

Following act, the presidents of both chambers will designate the two commissions that will receive the president, Luis Abinader, upon his arrival at the National Congress.

Already at 9:40, the arrival of the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, is expected, who will remain at the entrance of Congress until the president arrives, who is supposed to arrive at 9:45 in the morning, along with the first lady, Raquel Arbaje.

The set schedule continues with the military honors and the subsequent reception of the president in the Hall of the National Assembly by the presidents of both legislative chambers, Alfredo Pacheco and Eduardo Estrella.

After the speech, Abinader will leave the hall of the National Assembly and will go to the front esplanade of Congress to receive the corresponding military honors. After this, the president will continue with the traditional tour that includes a Eucharist in the First Cathedral of America and a floral offering at the Altar of the Fatherland.