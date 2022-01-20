“At work up to 70 years or the system collapses”

And the pensions of the others how are they? How much does the inflation of others hit? The subject of “retirement” is often on the agenda here. The aging of the population and the birth rate have an impact, we know. How is the situation outside the Italian borders? In the UK, the retirement age could be as high as 70 years old. There are also factors such as the aging of the population and, new entry, Covid-19. And then, not negligible detail, Brexit which has redesigned the world of work (and therefore also that of pensions). Brexit means a shortage of 2.6 million workers by 2030.

Increasing the age at which the coveted buen retiro is triggered is a way to replenish the coffers, extend and therefore ensure payments, and therefore make the check sustainable for all. Small premise: in Great Britain there is a “triple block“: the government indexes pensions, increases them with inflation. This year the” triple block “has been suspended: retirees will only get a 3.1% increase in the allowance while inflation will reach 6% .

The basic state pension already costs the UK government more than £ 100 billion a year. A figure that has tripled since 2000. What happens? This cost is set to rise due to an aging population and the cost of maintaining the “triple block” policy. unless the government forces everyone to work a few more years.

The warning and related pension calculations appeared in “Plugging the gap”, a report by International Longevity Center in which the need to extend the retirement age to 70 as early as 2040 is clear, to prevent the cost from spiraling out of control. This is a measure that would affect millions of workers. To date, the basic allowance for those who retired after April 2016 is 9,339 pounds per year (around 11,000 euros). And today the retirement age of the British is 66, it will rise to 67 between 2026 and 2028, and then to 68, perhaps between 2037 and 2039. However, these shots could be quickly anticipated. They must be upfront, the pension experts note.

According to a scenario of the International Longevity Center mentioned above, the retirement age will have to rise to 68 years from 2031, to then rise again to 69 years by 2034, and then to 70 years by 2040. In this way it can be maintained. the balance between those who work and those who are retired. A question of costs, okay, but also of “intergenerational equity” and “life expectancy”, said the head of global research at the Study Center and professor of statistics at Bayes Business School, Les Mayhew. He, this double pincer (the scythe set in motion by Covid and Brexit) defined it as a “perfect storm”.

What is the demographic situation like in Italy? Excess of mortality due to Covid, aging of the population and denatality where are they taking us? The laws of demography are judgments set in stone, or as told in this podcast Luca Cifoni: “Demography is the short hand of the clock, that of the hours: it seems to go slower than politics and economics which are the minutes and seconds, but instead it goes on and when it arrives, when it has finished its round, it to say that we have passed from day to night ».

