at work with Insigne, Immobile and Zaniolo PHOTO VIDEO

Smiles, hugs, attention and concentration: without giving up the best side of his personality, the long-awaited Mario Balotelli did the first training with theItaly from Roberto Mancini. The coach requested and obtained this stage, which is useful precisely to evaluate all the possibilities in view of the playoffs to access the World 2022 in Qatar. The name that surprised most of all was that of Supermario, the now 31 forward who plays in theAdana Demirspor from Vincenzo Montella. In the first Turkish division Balotelli achieved 8 goals and 3 assists in 19 games, thus deserving yet another career chance. Between a knowing look a De Rossi (returned to the blue technical staff) and an affectionate tap of Orials, maybe this time it won’t disappoint. Mancini, during the two hours of work, divided the players into three groups: Balotelli worked among others with Zaniolo, Joao Pedro (one of the new faces) Berardi, Property And Insigne.

Mancini’s words on Balotelli “This is an internship and also considering the defections we had in the months of October-November I think it is right to evaluate many situations, Mario’s was one of them. On a technical level he has always been a good player, you have to see how he is physically. Is Balotelli the card of despair? If despair is the one before the European Championship, that’s okay. Maybe when we are desperate we give our best but I don’t think this is the situation. What did Balotelli promise me? Money … He didn’t promise me absolutely nothing, as I do not have to promise him anything … He was called like the others, we are curious to see him again after a long time. I think he is happy to be here, I will consider in these days if he can give us a hand “.

National, Biraghi away from the stage Bad news for coach Mancini and Fiorentina fans: the captain Cristiano Biraghi he was the victim of a feverish attack and therefore left the Italian retreat in the early afternoon. The player was swab and now there is waiting for the test result. In the purple club, some cases of positivity to Covid have emerged in recent weeks (Martinez Quarta, Dusan Vlahovic, Lucas Torreira).