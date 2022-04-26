Health

ATA Covid replacement: you can leave for one until 30 June

ATA staff employed as a COVID substitute can leave their position until the end of the lessons to accept a substitute on June 30, until the end of teaching activities, or August 31, annually. The legislation in decree 430/2000.

A reader asks:

Hi, I bring this question to your attention: I have an ATA contract on Covid place until June 8th. Can I accept a replacement until June 30th?

The reader can accept the replacement on June 30 and leave the one on June 8. In fact, despite the fact that it is an assignment until the end of the lessons, this substitute is in any case short, like all Covid substitutes.

Let’s remember the legislation.

Possibility to leave the substitute in progress without having sanctions:

For others until 30/6. ATA staff who are not already on duty for temporary substitutions lasting up to 30/6 have the right to terminate their employment relationship in advance to accept another one lasting up to 30/6 [Art. 7 comma 2 DM 430/2000].

Ask Lalla

Send your question to [email protected]
The questions and answers will be made public, requests for anonymity or private advice will not be accepted.

