ATA personnel, the Ministry limits itself to remodeling the existing one

April 14, 2022at 11, has startedby videoconference, the comparison with the Ministry, on the ATA personnel for the three-year period 2022/2025with possible annual review.

Press release

The information of the Administration

The draft MI / MEF decree presented by the Ministry substantially follows that of the last school year, reconfirming approximately the same number of places as the previous staffing, with a slight decrease of 47 seatsdue to the reduction of 15 Administrative Assistant positions and 1 Technical Assistant position, formerly co.co.co, due to retirement from 1 September 2022 and to the decrease of 31 DSGA positions. The overall total of the staff for the three-year period 2022/2025 is 204,527 places.

The regional breakdown is carried out taking into account the decrease in pupils recorded compared to the school year. 2021/2022 (-123.960), the number of pupils with disabilities and the specificities of the territorial areas concerned.

The text of the decree also recalls the extension to aa.ss. 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 of the rule that initially had modified only for the school year 2021/2022 the optimal sizing of educational institutions, lowering the minimum ceiling from 600 and 500 pupils (from 400 to 300 in mountain municipalities and small islands) to assign schools a headmaster and a DSGA holder (art.1, paragraph 978, law 30 December 2020, n.178, as modified by art.1, paragraph 343, law no.234 of 30 December 2021).

Our position

We expressed our firm disagreement on the administration’s proposal which limited itself to applying the ATA staffing parameters without taking into account the enormous difficulties experienced by schools in managing the pandemicwith the persistence within the schools of diffusion of positive cases, and of serious humanitarian crisis that the schools are managing with the reception of Ukrainian minors, currently estimated by the Minister Bianchi in 25,000 units, which will reach 35,000 in September.

Only this forecast should lead the Ministry to extend COVID contracts for the next school year as well. To this first and urgent measure, other immediate and absolutely common sense should be added: the presence of a technical assistant in each first cycle school (now there are only 1,000 while the first cycle schools are 5,400), the simplification of administrative procedures to free the secretariats from improper tasks.

We also consider the failure to comply with the signed Pact for the School to be serious on 20 May 2021 between the Government and the trade unions on staff reinforcement, reduction of the number of pupils per class, coverage of all vacant places and the failure to increase the staff of school collaborators, in the face of the 2,288 transformations from part-time to full-time of the former LSU staff, based on the ATA staff.

The problem of staff, teachers and ATA, is long-standing and constitutes the first limit to the growth of the school. Not to mention the methods of recruitment, the calculation of the workforce and the precariousness of DSGA posts, most of which are entrusted to acting, for which the Ministry refuses to open any discussion on their stabilization

For these reasons today we again strongly ask for the Minister’s commitment to revise the choices regarding ATA personnel rather than renew them a policy that has its nefarious precedents in 2008 when 57,000 ATA personnel were sent home.

An impoverishment of resources from which education in our country has yet to recover.

For this reason, the discussion, at the request of the unions, was updated to Thursday 21 Aprilat 15:00, with the participation of the Head of Department for the education and training system.