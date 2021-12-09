Atac-Atm, here’s the secret plan. Giana doesn’t give up Atm but … Inside

Atac: Rome continues to look to the top atm

Il Messaggero continues to shoot hard at the fact that he should arrive at the helm of Atac, the Roman transport company Arrigo Giana, current general manager of Atm. And not only that, it also pushes for general manager Alberto Zorzan, one of the top executives at the service of the Milanese Transport Company. Politics is very oriented on this path, and the new mayor Gualtieri does not want no for an answer. However, according to what he can report Affaritaliani.it Milan, the road is not yet fully defined. There are still some stumbling blocks and prescriptions. One of the stumbling blocks is the current general manager of Atac, Franco Giampaoletti, who resists in his position despite the messages – gradually stronger – that are sent to him. It is obvious that Zorzan will not move from Milan if Giampaoletti does not leave him free field.

Then there are the appropriate prescriptions. Arrigo Giana he must remain operative under the Madonna, and then at most give an address, as a member of the board of directors or as president, which, however, practically someone else must put into practice. Zorzan would move to the capital only if Giana were the man who dictates the guidelines. In short, complete package. There is also more, however. And it is the hole left by Zorzan, given the fact that Giana would remain permanently in the country’s economic capital. Zorzan, born in 1957 (he will have his birthday next Tuesday), is the central director of Operation and Maintenance. In fact, the transmission belt between president and general manager and the machine. An enormous complexity: he is responsible for 7171 resources, and a dozen managers. Who will take his place? Francesco Manzulli, born in 1975, is the director of Surface Operation Control. Amerigo Del Buono, born in 1966, is the director of subway services. Then, there is Massimiliano Riboli, born in 1972, plant manager e Roberto Conte, director of maintenance. The names are many, but there is no guarantee that there is a possible substitute for Zorzan, provided that the very intricate plan to go to Rome is carried out without deaths and injuries. Collegial management could also be envisaged, returning to a model prior to the Rota presidency.

But the plan they have in mind Sala and Gualtieri, with the blessing of the government, it is a little more ambitious and is not a question of managerial low cuisine. Rome and Milan already share a consortium for electric buses, but the ambition is much broader: to create a subject that has the dimension of a champion not only nationally, but internationally, also securing the various cities by participating in competitions in concrete opposition. to the French and German superbigs. One of the nightmares that stirs the sleep of Sala and Milan is precisely that foreigners arrive to manage transport in Milan. If really thanks to Giana on Rome and Milan it will be possible to start a process of aggregation, blessed by the government, this would be the trigger for a revolution and the resolution of all problems.

fabio.massa@affaritaliani.it