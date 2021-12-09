Atalanta and Europe: all scenarios. Chelsea avoided in the Champions League, hopeful Lille. In the Europa League it’s just the beginning easy

L’



Atalanta didn’t play, but they earned the certainty of Europe. And he has the daisy in hand to browse to find out about the possible rivals in the knockout stages of the Champions League that he will try to win today: yesterday Lille joined the list, which is also the team that the Nerazzurri must hope for. The other options are Real, Liverpool, Bayern, City and Ajax, but not Chelsea. First verdict yesterday: Atalanta’s European season will continue, regardless of today’s result against Villarreal. This is because yesterday the Young Boys drew 1-1 at Manchester United: the Swiss ran out of their games and remained behind the Nerazzurri in the standings (the Swiss finished with 5 points, Atalanta before today’s match has 6). For the record, the Bernese tried the shot at Old Trafford, drawing Greenwood’s goal in the 9th minute with Rieder and then attempting the assault against a team filled with youngsters and reserves. The Young Boys, thus, are out of everything. This means that the Gasperini gang will go to the Champions League or at least to the Europa League and it all depends on them: by winning against Villarreal they will reach the round of 16 of the Champions League, drawing or losing they will slide into the Europa League.