Atalanta and Fiorentina, here are the two absent in the Italian Cup after the statements on the positivity – SOS Fanta

January 12, 2022 at 6:15 pm

Atalanta and the Fiorentina they have two Covid-19 positive players who have not been disclosed. The Goddess announced it yesterday, the purple club this morning instead. Let’s start with Atalanta, which plays at 17.30 against Venice. This is the official lineup (here that of Venice): Musso; Scalvini, Palomino, Demiral; Hateboer, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Pezzella; Pessina, Miranchuk; Muriel. This is the bench instead: Rossi, Bertini, Maehle, de Roon, Zuccon, Cittadini and Pasalic. Recall that they are disqualified Ilicic, Toloi and Malinovskyi, while they are injured Zapata And Gosens. Sportiello, Zappacosta and Piccoli was already out last time, but this time the new absence is that of Berat Djimsiti. He is not even on the bench today, to check his condition in view of the 22nd day (it could be tonsillitis). All the other players are present between the field and the bench.

Attention also to the situation at Fiorentina. He has not been called up for tomorrow’s Coppa Italia match against Napoli Lucas Martinez Fourth. Benassi is also absent in addition to Sottil, not called up for tomorrow but returned negative and returned to the sports center today (as seen on Instagram). A positive today also in Rome, not disclosed the name. It is known, however, that he has not completed the vaccination cycle, we can guess from the press release. Sky he says that “he is a titular defender, but we cannot reveal the name for privacy.”

