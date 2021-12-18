Atalanta, banner against the Christmas shirt posted in Zingonia: “Wrong shirt”

After the affixing of a banner against the highly contested Christmas uniform, which according to some would depict the skyline of Turin (version denied by the sponsor), the company decides to turn around: the kit will not be used

After the posting of a banner at the training center in Zingonia on the night, “The shirt is wrong, out of respect it should not be worn”, the company has decided for the definitive turnaround: the team will not wear the charity jersey of the Christmas Match, the one on which for some the skyline of Turin would be represented instead of Bergamo. In a note, the company of President Percassi said it was “regretted and sorry for what has happened in recent days”. So much so that “in order to avoid any further exploitation, given the importance of the match, the Club has decided that today the team will take the field wearing the first official match jersey”.

The controversy – Last Wednesday Atalanta announced the charity jersey that Gasperini’s team would use in the Christmas Match (a tradition, on the occasion of the last home match before Christmas, now in its 12th edition) against Roma today. Four days of controversy, despite the beneficial content of the initiative: as per tradition, in fact, the Christmas shirts used by the players end up at auction and the entire proceeds are donated to the “Amici della pediatria” association (which operates at the Bergamo hospital).

“There is the profile of Turin and the Mole instead of the Venetian Walls and the Upper Town”, the Atalanta fans had complained on social media. Joma, technical sponsor, had made it clear: “The one depicted on the Atalanta uniform for the next Christmas Match is the skyline of Bergamo and cannot be traced back to any other city. It is a stylization. We wanted to represent a point of reference. specific view of the Upper Town “.

