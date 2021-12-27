Atalanta, Boga’s medical examinations postpone: the situation

Atalanta transfer market: when does Boga arrive?

Jeremie Boga will go from Sassuolo to Atalanta in this winter transfer market session. The orobics will pay approximately 22 million euros into the coffers of the neroverdi to conclude the deal that will bring the former Chelsea striker to the shadow of Gewiss Stadium. An important blow, even economically speaking, far from low cost and that shuffles the cards in a decisive way also with regard to Fantasy Football, where there will be exchanges and junctions to move both for the situation of Boga itself, and as regards those around him (Miranchuk and Piccoli for example, but also waiting for the market).

Meanwhile, Boga was already expected in Bergamo at this time, but the medical visits (scheduled for today) have been postponed by a few days due to problems that have not been disclosed at the moment. Without further hitches, the boy should show up in Zingonia in the last hours of 2021, between 30 and 31 December, after having carried out the usual medical examinations, ready to sign his contract and then leave for the African Cup, where he hopes to be the protagonist with his Ivory Coast.