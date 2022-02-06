Atalanta – Cagliari: 1-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Thank you for following the live broadcast of this match with us, see you in the next round of Serie A!14:31

In the next round of the championship for Atalanta, home match against Juventus, Cagliari will play away at Empoli.14:30

Cagliari passes on the field of Atalanta and gets three heavy points in terms of salvation. It all happens in the second half: guests ahead with Pereiro, Musso sent off, equal to Palomino, Pereiro brings the Sardinians back forward. Eight minutes of recovery, but the result does not change: 2-1.14:30

90 ‘+ 8’ End of the game: ATALANTA-CAGLIARI 1-2 (50 ‘and 68’ Pereiro, 64 ‘Palomino).14:27

90 ‘+ 6’ Goldaniga tries with his right, very high ball.14:25

90 ‘+ 4’ Cross from Boga, but there is no teammate in the area.14:23

90 ‘+ 2’ GOLDANIGA warned for waste of time.14:21

90 ‘+ 1’ OPPORTUNITY CAGLIARI! Chance for Kourfalidis, Rossi closes the mirror in low output.14:21

90 ‘+ 1’ The referee allowed a maxi recovery, eight minutes.14:21

90 ‘ CRAGNO warned for waste of time.14:19

90 ‘ CAGLIARI substitution: Kourfalidis enters Deiola.14:19

87 ‘ CAGLIARI substitution: Ceppitelli enters Bellanova exits.14:16

87 ‘ CAGLIARI substitution: Carboni enters Obert exits.14:16

85 ‘ Malinovskyi loses the moment to go to the shot from the edge, the action of the Bergamo players fades.14:14

82 ‘ Cramps for Bellanova, stopped game and medical staff on the field.14:11

80 ‘ Marin’s free kick, the ball goes out on the bottom.14:09

78 ‘ CAGLIARI substitution: Baselli enters Dalbert exits.14:07

76 ‘ Malinovskyi puts in the center, Cragno blocks to the ground.14:05

73 ‘ Mihaila’s shot-cross, Cragno rejects with his foot.14:02

73 ‘ Forced change for Gasperini, Zapata forced to leave the field due to a physical problem.14:02

72 ‘ ATALANTA substitution: Mihaila enters Zapata exits.14:01

70 ‘ Atalanta is immediately back forward, a second half full of emotions.14:00

68 ‘ GOAL! Atalanta 1-2 CAGLIARI! Gaston Pereiro network. Bellanova accelerates on the right and serves Pereiro, the Uruguayan follows the action and with a left he beats Rossi from inside the small area. See the player’s profile Gastón Pereiro13:58

66 ‘ Atalanta asks for a penalty for a foul on Zapata, the referee signals to continue.13:55

64 ‘ GOAL! ATALANTA-Cagliari 1-1! Palomino Network. Cragno says no to Zapata, Palomino heads in the net with the goal unguarded.13:54

63 ‘ DEIOLA warned for foul play on Boga.13:53

61 ‘ ZAPPACOSTA warned for foul play on Dalbert.13:50

60 ‘ Maehle’s cross, Cragno on the way out blocks the ball.13:49

58 ‘ ATALANTA substitution: Zapata enters Muriel exits.13:47

58 ‘ ATALANTA substitution: Boga enters Pessina.13:47

57 ‘ Goal immediately and Musso sent off, an uphill match for Atalanta.13:45

55 ‘ Free kick taken by Lykogiannis, ball on the wall.13:45

54 ‘ ATALANTA substitution: Rossi enters Pasalic exits.13:43

53 ‘ Cagliari counterattack, Musso exiting at the edge of the area commits a foul on Pereiro: red card for the Argentine goalkeeper.13:51

52 ‘ MUSSO expelled for foul on a clear chance from goal on Pereiro.13:42

51 ‘ Goal confirmed by the Var, revised action due to an alleged touch of Pereiro’s arm.13:50

50 ‘ GOAL! Atalanta-CAGLIARI 0-1! Gaston Pereiro network. Dalbert’s cross, Pereiro controls the ball and bags from a few steps. See the player’s profile Gastón Pereiro13:41

48 ‘ Choral action by Atalanta, Pessina’s shot is rejected by Lykogiannis in a slip.13:37

46 ‘ Start of the second half of ATALANTA-CAGLIARI. It starts from the result of 0-0.13:34

46 ‘ ATALANTA substitution: Maehle enters Pezzella exits.13:34

A shot in the mirror of the goal each for the two teams, possession of the ball at 61.8% for Atalanta.13:25

The first half between Atalanta and Cagliari ends in white nets, few emotions: dangerous bergamschi with Muriel and Malinovskyi, guests who are not very incisive forward.13:20

45 ‘ End of the first half: ATALANTA-CAGLIARI 0-0. We go to rest without nets.13:18

45 ‘ Koopmeiners free kick, the ball smashes on the barrier.13:16

42 ‘ Freuler in the area turns and kicks towards the goal, very wide ball.13:14

41 ‘ Grassi recovers the ball and widens for Pereiro, the Uruguayan does not find room for the cross.13:13

39 ‘ Freuler trips over the ball, then commits a foul on Deiola.13:11

37 ‘ Pereiro’s weak conclusion, no problem for Musso.13:09

36 ‘ Set kick beaten by Muriel, Cragno blocks the ball in two stages.13:08

35 ‘ FATS booked for unfair play on Pessina.13:07

33 ‘ Knee problems for Dalbert, health in the field.13:05

32 ‘ Pessina in the area is countered by Lovato at the time of the shot, Cragno makes the ball his own.13:04

31 ‘ Pessina snaps behind the defense, but after a rebound, the ball is picked up by Cragno.13:03

30 ‘ Lykogiannis busted cross, ball directly on the bottom.13:01

28 ‘ OPPORTUNITY ATALANTA! Malinovskyi explodes the left, Cragno in a dive responds present.1:00 pm

26 ‘ Bellanova snaps to the right and puts in the center, sweeps Palomino.12:58

24 ‘ DALBERT booked for foul play on Djimsiti.12:56

23 ‘ Muriel of heel for Pessina, but the defense of Cagliari ends.12:55

21 ‘ A set piece and then a corner for Atalanta, both beaten without success.12:53

19 ‘ Shore of Dalbert, Lykogiannis stretches the ball too much and allows the recovery of the Atalantine defense.12:51

17 ‘ Cagliari phrasing, high pressure from the hosts.12:49

15 ‘ Palomino’s launch into the void, nothing done for Atalanta.12:46

13 ‘ Koopmeiners lowers himself between the central defense to start the action.12:45

11 ‘ Pessina hits the crossbar but is flagged for offside with an assist from Malinovskyi.12:43

9 ‘ Flash of Muriel, the Colombian jumps Lovato and kicks right: the ball is far from the goal.12:56

7 ‘ Koopmeiners tries from outside the area with the left-handed, imprecise shot.12:39

6 ‘ Prolonged possession of Atalanta, Cagliari does not allow gaps.12:38

4 ‘ Unfavorable rebound for Zappacosta, he starts again from a goalkeeper throw for the guests.12:36

2′ Dalbert in an advanced position, in support of Pereiro.12:34

1 ‘ First half of ATALANTA-CAGLIARI. Referee Prontera directs the challenge.12:32

Atalanta have won all of their last four Serie A matches against Cagliari12:02

Mazzarri’s choices: Pereiro is ahead, Deiola in support, Joao Pedro suspended, Pavoletti out. Bellanova and Lykogiannis the outsiders, defending space to Obert. Baselli on the bench.12:27

Gasperini’s choices: in attack space for Muriel, Malinovskyi and Pasalic to support. Koopmeiners and Freuler in the median, Zappacosta and Pezzella on the flanks. Zapata and Boga on the bench.12:01

CAGLIARI bench: Radunovic, Aresti, Gagliano, Carboni, Baselli, Ceppitelli, Kourfalidis, Iovu, Luvumbo, Desogus.12:00 pm

ATALANTA bench: Sportiello, Rossi, Demiral, Scalvini, Maehle, Hateboer, Toloi, De Roon, Boga, Mihaila, Zapata.11:59

CAGLIARI formation (3-5-1-1): Cragno – Goldaniga, Lovato, Obert – Bellanova, Marin, Grassi, Deiola, Lykogiannis- Dalbert – Pereiro.13:20

Team ATALANTA (4-2-3-1): Musso – Zappacosta, Palomino, Djimsiti – Pezzella – Koopmeiners, Freuler – Malinovskyi, Pessina, Pasalic – Muriel.11:55

It is shortly before the start of Atalanta-Cagliari. Bergamaschi fighting for a place in the Champions League, guests looking for safety points.11:52

Welcome to the live match of the 24th matchday of Serie A, atalanta and Cagliari face off.11:52