Atalanta Christmas Match jersey, Joma: “It’s not Turin, it’s the Upper Town from a specific point of view”

Official position of Joma, sponsor and technical supplier of Atalanta, regarding the controversy over the skyline on the Christmas Edition jersey.

In fact, many recognized the profile of Turin with the Mole Antonelliana at the bottom of the jacket, next to the stylized Christmas tree, and certainly not the skyline of the Upper Town.

“With regard to the news regarding the detail of the Bergamo skyline on the jersey that Atalanta will wear at the last home match before the Christmas break, Joma Sport intends to confirm and underline that the skyline inserted as a distinctive and main element of the jersey, created and produced specifically by Joma for the 12th edition of the Christmas Match, it is the profile of the city of Bergamo and cannot be traced back to any other city “, reads the press release taken from the official website of the Bergamo club.

Below, the explanations on the possible misunderstanding: ”



Being a stylization, we are aware that some details may not faithfully refer to the imagination



collective, and above all aware that there are multiple representations of the Bergamo skyline, as part of the collaboration that from the 2017/2018 season has seen us as Atalanta partners,



we wanted to represent a specific point of view of the Upper Town



– closes the note -. With this shirt, in which the colors of Atalanta blend with the skyline, we wanted to give impetus to some elements of Bergamo, aware above all of the fact that the shirt would have been the subject of particular attention given the beneficial purpose of the Christmas auction. organized by the Nerazzurri club.

With great regret, we acknowledge that no press organization, especially local, has previously contacted neither Joma nor Atalanta to ask for information on the sklyline used, before starting a social controversy and a following imprecise press review that leaves us deeply embittered given the beneficial objective that is the basis of the initiative “.

The press release in question did not convince the people of Bergamo who continue to argue on social media that it is not the profile of our city and that it is quite evident



.

