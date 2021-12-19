Atalanta, Christmas shirt with the wrong Skyline. The news

No special jersey in the match against Roma, after the controversy of the last few days Atalanta announced that for the championship match of the 18th day of the championship he will take the field with the classic first game uniform. “Regretful and sorry for what happened in these last days, in order to avoid any further exploitation, given the importance of the match, the club has decided that today the team will take the field wearing the first official match jersey “, reads the press release issued by the Bergamo club.

The Christmas Goddess: all the special jerseys But what sparked the controversy on social media? In recent days, Atalanta has launched the twelfth edition of the Christmas Match, limited edition play jerseys that would subsequently be auctioned with the proceeds entirely donated to the Amici della Pediatria Onlus Association which has been operating in the ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo since 1990. The 2021 Christmas edition featured a black stripe at the bottom of the jersey with the city skyline faded. According to many, however, the one on the Atalantine shirt was not the skyline of Bergamo, but of Turin and precisely of the Mole Antonelliana.

“Skyline is from Bergamo”, the sponsor’s reply Hypothesis firmly denied both by the technical sponsor and by the club itself, who, however, to put a stop to the controversy and protests of the fans decided to take the field against Roma with the classic first uniform. During the night a banner was also posted by the fans in Zingonia, outside the venue: “The shirt is wrong !! Out of respect it should not be worn”.

