Atalanta: Diego Costa proposed, Gasperini’s response | First page

Duván Zapata’s injury weighs a lot, yesterday’s elimination in the Italian Cup is a further confirmation. Continue to keep the bench in the house Atalanta the emergency that was created in attack with the injury of the Colombian international e Roberto Piccoli’s farewell in January. In the next few hours there will be a confrontation between Gasperini and the management to understand whether or not to intervene by fishing among the free agents.

OCCASIONS – Graziano Pellè he offered himself to the Nerazzurri without much success. Diego Costa could have a few more chances. The Brazilian naturalized Spanish has concluded his adventure at Atletico Mineiro, and already in the winter market session he had had the opportunity to land in Serie A, with the Salernitana shirt. His 33 years suggest that any agreement with the Bergamo side will be reduced only to the current season and, above all, to Serie A only. The list for the Europa League has already been delivered and cannot be changed. Gasperini wants to think about it but, according to what appears, he does not seem very convinced of the solution also from a character point of view.