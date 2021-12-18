Atalanta, furious Gasperini: “Goal canceled? Madness: I want explanations”

BERGAMO -Gian Piero Gasperini at the end of the match against Roma lost 4-1, he is furious at the referee: “There Rome it closed us well, we made mistakes but we did good things. We took yet another cold goal, 4-5 rebounds… These are goals that put you in difficulty. During the match, we recovered, we shortened the distance, then in the second half we were playing at a goal, then that episode of the goal disallowed changed everything, I expect an explanation. Self Palomino he touched it is offside, but the images seem to tell me more … This is an own goal by Cristante, Palomino he says he didn’t touch it, guys, are we kidding? Let us see that he touches it and no one speaks, how do you interpret it differently, the referee told us that he deflected it Palomino, we were ready to start from 2-2 to 20 ‘from the end, maybe we lose anyway but it’s another game with a’Atalanta in great condition. Otherwise it’s madness, let us see the pictures, the referee gave a goal. The goal of Palomino and then offside, I don’t know what to say, for the umpteenth time we change the regulation. Is there a lack of quality? Certainly. We made some technical mistakes and missed some support, some shots, but also thanks to Roma for how they defended themselves. In the second half we reached a balance and it is useless to turn it too much. This stuff here must be explained, without detracting from the Rome. They gave us an explanation that doesn’t exist, this stuff takes away credibility, this has nothing to do with it. It’s not that the images change them, where Palomino gets the ball, he doesn’t even touch it, but what are we talking about? We are twisting the rules, why are the referees not talking? As long as the game is over, the credibility of football is at stake. Guys don’t scramble on mirrors, an official judge has to come and it has to be like that all the time, this here is stuff that doesn’t stand up. Otherwise we are always there to play, if this is offside and it is so by regulation from the next times “.