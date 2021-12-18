Atalanta, Gasperini furious: “False game. Why did they cancel the goal?”

ATALANTA ROMA INTERVIEWS – All the statements by the Nerazzurri coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, on the occasion of Atalanta-Rome, match valid for the 18th day of A league.

Gasperini at DAZN after the match

Today we have seen some errors in the choices. You had also resumed the match …

“We have made mistakes but also good things. The goal taken cold, puts you in difficulty. During the match, the team has recovered a lot and shortened the distance. We were playing very well, the canceled 2-2 episode changed everything. If Palomino touches it, everything changes. This is Cristante’s own goal is in front. Palomino says he didn’t touch it. The Var has 26 cameras and nobody talks. How do you interpret it differently on the video. Irrati told us that at the Var they said that Palomino touched her. Maybe Roma win the same but it would have been another match with Atalanta in great condition. The referee gave goal with the ball in the center. Palomino’s goal is reported offside, if he touched it is offside otherwise no. For the umpteenth time we reciprocate the regulation otherwise “.

At the beginning of the season he spoke of the lack of quality in the last quarter of the field. Roma defended themselves well …

“We made wrong supports and shots also thanks to Roma. Having said that for 20 minutes of the second half a team pushed, if we had drawn it would have changed the game. We had done it. Without taking away the merits of Rome, this thing must be explained here. These things here take away credibility, the images and the Var determine. Where does Palomino take it? But Cristante doesn’t touch him either. But what are we talking about? We are overturning the regulation. Come the referees to talk and explain so next time we see. With images like that. Judges and officers must come. And if they tell me it’s a mistake, patience, but they have to tell us. This is something that doesn’t stand up. If not, we are always playing the game. If he is offside by regulation, he will always be afterwards. “

Gasperini at the press conference

“The referee gave the goal, then they told him it was offside. Then, reviewing the images, we saw that Cristante took the ball. And if they always try to shoot it, Palomino is behind him and doesn’t even touch him. That qualified people come to explain the episode, maybe they convince me. They don’t have to explain to me, but to everyone. The cameras are relentless, there is no possibility of mistake. If they have a camera that says Palomino touched it, but the player said it right away ”.

How much did it weigh?

“We conceded two bad goals, the third ended. We made mistakes, but at a certain point we were playing at a goal. We had reached a draw, then maybe Roma will win, but this thing is inexplicable. With more people watching this episode and taking my goal away, they have to come and explain it to me. Then if he is offside he always becomes one, then he goes into law ”.

The controversy of the Christmas shirt?

“I do not know what you’re talking about. I thought it was a fundamentally beneficial thing, like every year. Sure there have been some mistakes, but it’s not the Mole. The only thing I regret is that in an important match you pay attention to other things here in Bergamo. We did not feel involved ”.

How annoying is it to lose with 70% possession?

“It bothers in this way, it is inexplicable, they are too sensational episodes, they must be explained, it is not the first time in the league. It’s gone now, I can’t understand. I don’t understand the goal canceled in Djimsiti with Fiorentina, they are points and things change. This episode here is incomprehensible. Tomorrow we will see everything we did wrong, but all this does not detract from Roma’s performance. When you lose a bit heavily like today, perhaps in some respects it is better, this episode is very heavy, it takes away credibility “.

In your opinion, is it possible to have a meeting with the referees to clarify this?

“You don’t understand the regulation. This is an episode in itself, there are 3-4 people, they give an interpretation all together. He has to do jurisprudence, otherwise it is not possible. They don’t have to give explanations to me, whoever is there knows the regulation, I hope so. Then if they tell me this is always offside, okay, they will have changed the rules. We will know for the future “.

Gasperini at DAZN in the pre-match

Important match?

“The sensations are those, they started where the attention is very high, even the fans make it clear to us”.

Mourinho’s words?

“His praise makes us proud, we know every time we start from 0-0, although we are satisfied with what we have done, we know that there are many games missing”.

Training?

“We will think about Genoa later, first there is Roma which is very important for all of us, we will try to face them in the best possible way”.