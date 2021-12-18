Atalanta, Gasperini: “The Var is wrong with 26 cameras … It takes away credibility from football, the 2-2 goal was good”

Gian Piero Gasperini it is a fury after Atalanta-Roma, with only one recipient. “I expect an explanation for that canceled goal. It is removed for offside but Cristante takes the ball: if you show us that Palomino threw it in, ok, it’s offside. But Cristante takes the ball, it’s an own goal, but Are we kidding? The Var with 26 cameras is wrong? How do you interpret this stuff differently on the video? The referee told us that Palomino deflected it, and to him they must have told it from the Var, because she did not go to see it again. Then maybe Roma will win the same, but it’s another game, with Atalanta in comeback and in great condition. It doesn’t even bother Cristante, he’s behind, he doesn’t touch him, let’s not try to turn the omelette. to put my face as I put it, who lost 4-1, this match is now gone but at least we know what we are talking about, this is where the credibility of football is concerned “.

The attack continues

The Atalanta coach is unleashed: “This is madness, the referee had given a goal, the ball was in midfield. A goal by Palomino that did not happen is canceled: if he touched the ball we agree, it’s offside, otherwise it can’t be. If you want, let’s change the rules for the umpteenth time. ” The analysis of the match takes a back seat: “Roma closed everything well but we also did good things. The goal taken cold, yet another, with 3-4 rebounds and five against one, weighed on you. they put in difficulty against valuable teams. We were back in the game, we had shortened the distance, in the second half we were playing at a goal, the episode of 2-2 changed everything, as much as the 3-1 goal. he did, but this stuff here has to be explained: it’s difficult, with the images in front, to give an explanation that doesn’t exist. This stuff takes away credibility from the game of football. “