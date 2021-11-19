Atalanta, goodbye to January | Milan try again!

The Nerazzurri will clarify the position of the playmaker and a decision will be made for his future. The Rossoneri looked for him in the summer and are now waiting.

Today there will be a meeting between the entourage of a football player and the Atalantine management. It is about the discontented Aleksei Miranchuk.

The same agent had anticipated it on October 29: “At the end of November I will meet with Atalanta, with the management and with Percassi to understand what the scenarios are”. The main problem is the poor use of the 26-year-old with the Nerazzurri. Miranchuk in fact he has not collected even a minute in the last three meetings of the Bergamo team.

The Russia coach also complained about this and now a decision must be made for his future. The idea is to stay in Italy, also for a matter linked to the growth decree and economic advantages: the player would in fact receive a salary plus another with the same gross. The Russian is from outside the EU and Atalanta would benefit from selling him in June because it would free up a slot. Meanwhile, in January the hypothesis of a loan takes hold.

Milan had tried in the summer

The Italian hypotheses are more than one. In the front row is the Genoa by Andriy Shevchenko, who likes her profile very much, as well as the Turin of Juric looking for an attacking midfielder for his 3-4-2-1. The rossoblù and the grenade have put him in their sights for some time and in the winter should make an attempt to get to him. Then there is also the idea Sassuolo: the neroverdi could bet it in case of some important sale, such as those of Berardi and Boga.

Milan had tried the penultimate day of the transfer market, before betting on Junior Messias. The former Crotone has disappointed and the Rossoneri will probably return to the market. Miranchuk remains an interesting possibility, as well as an alternative tactical solution for Stefano Pioli’s game.