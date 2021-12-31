Sports

Atalanta, hands in hair for Gasperini

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Gasperini worried
Gian Piero Gasperini (Getty Images)

2022 opens in the worst way for Atalanta: Zapata, due to the recent injury remedied, will not be there against Turin.

2021 did not end in the best wayAtalanta. The draw against the Genoa has curbed the ambitions of glory of the Nerazzurri, who remained in fourth place at -8 fromInter leaders and ended up in the crosshairs of Juventus fifth. At the resumption of the championship the Goddess will therefore try to get back on track immediately, however, in these hours the technician Gian Piero Gasperini got the most feared news.

Zapata on the pitch
Duvan Zapata (Getty Images)

Atalanta, no Turin for Zapata

As confirmed by the ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’, in fact, Duvan Zapata will not return in time to play in the match on 6 January that will see the team face the Turin. The Colombian, who came out with an injury in the last round before the break, suffered a first degree injury to his left adductor from which he has not yet recovered. Probably, even, that he will also have to miss the next race of 9 January (Udinese). A bad tile for Gasperini, in light of the excellent season played by the striker: for him 12 goals and 7 assists in 22 overall appearances between the championship and the Champions League.

An impressive roadmap, which inevitably pushed Luis Muriel (2 goals in Serie A) on the margins of the project. The former Fiorentina and Sampdoria, not satisfied with the little space received so far, in these days has begun to evaluate the idea of ​​leaving (like several teams) however the absence of Zapata it could push him to review his plans and stay in Bergamo. Meanwhile Gasperini he will rely on him to try to bring Atalanta back to the top.

