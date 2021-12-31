Atalanta, here is the formula chosen by Genoa to get to Piccoli: the more you play, the less it costs | Market

Atalanta and Genoa are working to polish the final details of the negotiation that should lead Roberto Piccoli to wear the rossoblù shirt.

According to what would be the agreements between the two clubs, the 20-year-old from Bergamo should move to Griffin in onerous loan until the end of the season for around two million euros but with a very special formula and partly unpublished. The more the boy will take the field with the Ligurians, in fact, and the lower the amount that the company will pay in June in the coffers of the orobics.

Five appearances between now and the end of the championship would guarantee Genoa a discount of 700,000 euros, a figure that would double if the young striker’s appearances were to reach double figures. If then Piccoli had to play at least 15 races with the Griffin the 2 million agreed with the Goddess they would in fact be completely zeroed.

A solution that would allow the rossoblù to take advantage of the boy’s services at no cost. In exchange, Atalanta would find one of its players returning to the base after having gained an important experience in the top flight.

He writes it this morning there Gazzetta dello Sport.