Atalanta-Inter 0-0, the Goddess slows Inzaghi’s run

The streak of consecutive victories of the Italian champions stops at 8. Musso and Handanovic the best in the field

Inter’s streak of consecutive victories ends at 8, drawing 0-0 with Atalanta on Matchday 22 with Atalanta and taking Milan to +2 second in the standings. In the first half the most tempting opportunity happens to Sanchez, but Musso it’s amazing (24 ‘). At the beginning of recovery Handanovic is super on Pessina (49 ‘), then the Argentine goalkeeper says no to the conclusions of Dzeko (59’) and Vidal (76 ‘). In the final, the Slovenian saves on Muriel and Pasalic.

THE MATCH

A draw all in all just that of the Gewiss Stadium, a result that makes Milan and Juventus smile, the two pursuers of Inter and Atalanta respectively. The Rossoneri, in the event of a victory against Spezia, would overtake their cousins ​​at the top (who have to recover from the match against Bologna); the bianconeri, on the other hand, recovered two points from the Bergamo players in the race for fourth place. In front of the first and fourth best attack of the championship, but in Bergamo the crackling 2-2 at San Siro is not repeated just because the cover men are the two goalkeepers, Musso and Handanovic, authors of amazing saves that kept pinned on 0 -0 the result. A small point that both Inzaghi and Gasperini hold tight: the first because it was not easy to hold on for 90 ‘after the battle in the Super Cup with Juve, the second because the absences were so many and heavy and to do more than honestly impossible.

Gasperini has to face 6 important absences: Zapata, Malinovskyi, Ilicic, Gosens, Toloi and Hateboer. With the men numbered, the Dea coach surprises everyone and sets up the defense at 4, with Djimsiti and Pezzella outside and the Demiral-Palomino couple who are not afraid of one on one with the Inter forwards. After 120 minutes in the Italian Super Cup, Inzaghi changes 3: D’Ambrosio lets the bruised De Vrij catch his breath, Dumfries gives way to Darmian and in attack the hero of the Sanchez Cup is preferred to Lautaro.

The Goddess makes a suffocating pressing up to almost the Milanese area, so it is difficult for Inter to start from the bottom and tackle dangerous actions. The race is very physical, the errors in the support phase follow one another and the opportunities are struggling to arrive from both sides. The most sensational in the 26th minute, when Calhanoglu serves Sanchez, a powerful right foot rejected in a great corner by Musso. The Chilean tries to do a lot of things to open the defense, while Dzeko wins a couple of duels with Demiral, but first misses the door with his head and then kicks very high from the edge instead of serving the rushing Darmian. The only shot in the mirror by the hosts in the 39th minute, a header from Pessina blocked to the ground by Handanovic. A minute later contact in the Inter area between Pasalic and Perisic: Massa sees well and pushes on.

Handanovic, after a first in which the ball had it more on his feet than in his hands, is called to the super-save on Pessina, triggered by Pasalic. It is the prelude to a really sparkling second half as expected on the eve. Inter’s response is in Dzeko’s right at the near post, rejected for a corner with a volleyball bagher by Musso. The Bosnian a few minutes later goes away to Djimsiti and serves Darmian at the far post, but Pezzella sacrifices himself and thwarts the threat with a save that is worth a goal (66 ‘). The former Roma is more appreciated for the movements than for the conclusions and in the 71st minute he wastes a tower from Dumfries, who entered a few minutes earlier together with Correa and Vidal. The Chilean is close to scoring in the 76th minute, but Musso flies and saves himself for a corner, then D’Ambrosio kicks high. The Goddess, with few alternatives on the bench, accuses the fatigue, but still manages to become dangerous in the final, when Muriel goes away to Bastoni and Skriniar and is stopped only by a great Handanovic (81 ‘). The Slovenian also saves on Pasalic (87 ‘), but the last chance is for the guests with D’Ambrosio who concludes on the outside of the net after a heel assist from Barella.

REPORT CARDS

Musso 7.5 – Together with his colleague Handanovic he is the great protagonist of the match. In the first half he is superlative on Sanchez, in the second half he also says no to Dzeko and Vidal. A security.

Pezzella 6.5 – Saving Darmian in the second half is worth a goal. It pushes with a certain regularity and occupies the spaces well.

Pessina 5.5 – A little too confusing and imprecise, he has the 1-0 ball on his foot but hits Handanovic. Great save by the Slovenian, but with a little more coldness it could have been different.

Handanovic 7.5 – Celebrate the 350th in Serie A with Inter in the best possible way. Inoperative in the first half, great protagonist in the second half: prodigious on Pessina, reactive on Muriel and attentive on Pasalic in the final.

Skriniar 6.5 – Moved to the center for De Vrij’s bench, the Slovak disengages himself very well and with great attention. Muriel is a tough customer, but he holds it back pretty well.

Dzeko 5.5 – The commitment is not discussed, but the accuracy is not characteristic of tonight. Above all, the head mistake after the Dumfries tower in the second half was serious.

THE TABLE

ATALANTA-INTER 0-0

Atalanta (4-2-3-1): Musso 7.5; Djimsiti 6, Demiral 6.5, Palomino 6.5, Pezzella 6.5; De Roon 6, Freuler 6; Pessina 5.5 (33 ‘st Miranchuk sv), Koopmeiners 6.5, Pasalic 6; Muriel 6 (41 ‘st Piccoli sv). Available: Rossi, Sportiello, Scalvini, Zuccon, Cittadini, Panada, Zappacosta. Annex: Gasperini 6.5

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic 7.5; D’Ambrosio 6, Skriniar 6.5, Bastoni 6 (38 ‘st De Vrij sv); Darmian 5.5 (21 ‘st Dumfries 6), Barella 6.5, Brozovic 6, Calhanoglu 5.5 (21’ st Vidal 6), Perisic 6; Sanchez 6 (22 ‘st Correa 5.5), Dzeko 5.5 (37’ st Lautaro Martinez sv). Available: Radu, Gagliardini, Vecino, Sensi, Kolarov, Ranocchia, Dimarco. Annex: Inzaghi 6.5

Referee: Massa

Markers: –

Ammonites: De Roon (A), Brozovic (I), Calhanoglu (I), Palomino (A)

Expelled: –

Note: –

THE STATISTICS

Inter have not scored in a Serie A match for the first time since January 2021 (0-0 against Udinese), interrupting a streak of 39 consecutive scoring games.

Atalanta have failed to score in two of their last three Serie A games (0-0 on both occasions), as many times as in their previous 30 games in the competition.

Inter have kept clean sheets in five straight Serie A games away from San Siro for the first time in the three-point-a-win era.

Samir Handanovic has kept a clean sheet in 150 full matches with the Inter shirt considering all competitions.

Atalanta have not scored in six of their last 10 league games against Inter – in three of these the match ended 0-0.

Atalanta closed the game with an average possession of 36%, the lowest for the Bergamo players in a Serie A match since January 2018, against Roma (33%).

Samir Handanovic is the eighth Inter player (and the first goalkeeper) who crossed the line of 350 Serie A appearances for the Nerazzurri.

Danilo D’Ambrosio played his 200th match in Serie A with Inter, while for Alessandro Bastoni this was the 100th match with the Nerazzurri considering all competitions.