Atalanta-Inter 0-0, the report cards: Musso and Handanovic the best in the field, Dzeko dry

Atalanta report cards

Musso 7.5 – It goes sideways in half Chile. Dismisses the referee controversies in the bud with a super save on Sanchez, and is repeated on compatriot Vidal.

Djimsiti 6.5 – Fullback is not and consequently does not improvise a man of thrust. Good guard, against a certain Perisic.

Demiral 6.5 – The best thing? A lock when the game is stopped. The duel with Dzeko also wins for demerits of the opponent, but wins it anyway.

Palomino 6 – Ready to go, a perfect diagonal to dismantle the first opponent’s offensive. Various smudges on Correa in the final.

Pezzella 7 – Still a starter, he challenges Darmian and at least forces him to play a more cautious game than expected. Excellent proof, growing from all points of view. Applause for the rescue, at the cost of ending up against the post.

De Roon 6 – Those who imagined him as a winger or a defensive arm remain disappointed. He is in his place, doing what he knows how to do, even with a lot of vehemence and some imprecision.

Freuler 6.5 – Foil and saber in the service of the team, with some holes that deserved better luck.

Pessina 5.5 – The right is not his foot, but how many regrets for that ball just to push into the net. In recovery and it shows, it spends and spreads in a role not really his. (From 78 ‘Miranchuk sv Come in late. Why so late? ).

Koopmeiners 6 – Advanced on the trocar for lack of alternatives, he also gives his own in a role that is not exactly congenial to him.

Pasalic 6.5 – The most dangerous and insightful of the Orobic attacking midfielders. Only Handanovic and Dumfries limit him to the net. (From 90 ‘Zappacosta sv).

Muriel 6 – He stays on the pitch almost the whole game, and the fact that he touches his thigh from the beginning certifies how much it was not taken for granted. Racing and inventions for his teammates, Handanovic denies him the joy of the net. (From 86 ‘Piccoli sv).

Gasperini 6 – Forced to reinvent training, he keeps a point at home that, given the conditions, is golden. But he doesn’t give up playing. As mentioned, only one question: Miranchuk is leaving and has never convinced him too much but, in a race with no offensive alternatives, why not play the only card at your disposal first?

Inter report cards

Handanovic 7.5 – Often criticized, he unleashes a series of parades that are nothing short of providential. Best answer could not give it.

D’Ambrosio 6.5 – He had not played as a starter since mid-December, as he always responds to the call. In the final he even touches the goal.

Skriniar 6 – Go to the center, in the possession phase he does not have the same qualities as De Vrij in the ropes. When it comes to defending, it’s the usual wall

Sticks 5 – The perfect match up to an error on Muriel’s race that threatens to ruin everything. Tonight he will light a nice candle in San Samir. (From 82 ‘De Vrij s..v).

Darmian 6 – It dares less than it could in the thrust phase. (From 66 ‘Dumfries 6.5 – In half an hour he creates more dangers than his Italian companion. Also valuable with a rescue in front of goal).

Stretcher 6.5 – Look and look at the final heel. The ability to combine quality and quantity is impressive, but it is not the first time.

Brozovic 5.5 – Trust, a lot of trust, which comes from being the real balance of this team. Sometimes too much confidence, to the point of risking the mess at the beginning of the second half. Fortunately for him, nothing happens. For the rest, precious direction and kilometers. Not a novelty.

Calhanoglu 6 – Olympic calm and class, to make the maneuver fluid. Pay for the yellow card and the fact that you don’t get rabbits out of the hat. (From 66 ‘Vidal 6.5 – The outside shot is the best. Get into the game well).

Perisic 6.5 – What is the Croatian word for tractor? Pushes and defends, defends and pushes.

Dzeko 5 – There Goddess is his favorite target in A, tonight he has wet powders like in the recent period. Good and less good things, but too many mistakes in front of goal. (From 82 ‘Lautaro sv Enter late).

Sanchez 5.5 – The lion comes out of the cage, this time from the beginning. Better as a substitute: the most dangerous thing is a shot that Musso is good at, but that could have been fired in a more dangerous way. (From 66 ‘Correa 6 – Interesting look, dangerous depth. On balance, the race does not change).

Inzaghi 5.5 – He takes and puts on the field the match winners of the Super Cup, surprises with Lautaro out. And this remains a flaw: it inserts the Bull too late, tonight we do not play until the 120th.