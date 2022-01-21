Atalanta-Inter, a strange tweet from De Laurentiis: the reaction of Spalletti and the players

The one between Atalanta And Inter it was a very intense match despite the 0-0 final. The statistics, on the other hand, speak for themselves: twenty-three shots, twenty chances, ten corners. All at maximum intensity. If the goals were missed, the merits of the two goalkeepers Musso and Handanovic, authors of the decisive interventions for the 0-0 final, must also be emphasized. The challenge between Gasperini and Inzaghi was highly anticipated and the spectacle offered by the teams was appreciated.

Among the many admirers there is also SSC Napoli, who wanted to express their appreciation for the match through the official channels. “Il Calcio Napoli – reads on Twitter – he congratulates Atalanta and Inter for having played a wonderful match, made up of honest and spectacular football “. A very sporty, but unusual comment. There are those who have tried to go beyond the literal sense of the message by seeing a prick to a third party (Juventus?).

The journalist Silver Mele made some statements to the microphones of Canale Otto: “It appears to me that the Napoli players and the technical staff did not appreciate written by Aurelio De Laurentiis “.