Atalanta-Inter and the mysterious tweet from Napoli: double implication

In Naples, company model company as it is in the philosophy of Aurelio De Laurentiis, nothing escapes the meticulous control of the president who is able to create an event at the beginning of the season, create a case around his positivity and his transfers and much more. So also that tweet, appeared on the timeline of his followers, on Sunday evening around 22:40 downstream of the postponement there is certainly an intention, which could lead back to the number one of the Neapolitan club.

The Napoli tweet that sparked the controversy

The timing, then, is textbook: a few seconds from the conclusion of the postponement to Gewiss Arena from the Napoli account a free eulogy is spent which, according to the most attentive, would like to allude and mean something else.

“Calcio Napoli congratulates Atalanta and Inter for having played a beautiful game, made up of honest and spectacular football ”, the text of the tweet launched late Sunday evening.

A sentence of great incisiveness, joke close to the start of the television lounges that follow at the end of the football day that do not neglect similar details. The interpretation? Benevolent, in some situations less so in others: Mario Sconcerti, signature of He would run, and a great connoisseur of footballing things, he reads a second meaning. A malice not to be underestimated.

Napoli: the reactions of the fans to the tweet on Atalanta-Inter

And so did some fans, who intercepted in the explicit mention of two clubs like Inter and Atalanta a message more prone to irony, hilarious jokes and some heavier digs. In fact, many have focused on the cryptic reference to “honest football” by Atalanta and Inter, exalted in the tweet of Naples as if it were just an exception and not the rule.

Supporters of the Juventus, who felt a not too veiled reference to the missed penalty: “Napoli alluded to the penalty foul of Bernardeschi not booed in the match against Udinese “.

Napoli’s tweet: Sconcerti’s opinion

If this is on social media tweet splits, or divides the fans, raising considerable perplexity on the assumptions that would have led to the publication of this message (with a remarkable performance) in the opinion of Mario Sconcerti or there would be an intent of sportsmanship or something else.

To the microphones of Italia 1, the expert said:

“I have two interpretations for this tweet. The first, the one I believe most, is that these are heartfelt compliments, often there have been gestures of such sportiness by the Neapolitans. The second is that the draw is a result that gives Napoli a lot of pleasure and I don’t rule out the possibility that there may also be a bit of malice ”.

Where, on the other hand, it is meant as Naples itself benefits from the tie between Atalanta and Inter, an authentic machine that seems to have jammed with the stop of Edin Dzeko.

With his slowing down, in fact, the same team felt tired and offered to Milan the right opportunity to rekindle hope this season.

