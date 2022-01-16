Atalanta-Inter, for Inzaghi clear rejection

Inter are struggling on the Atalanta pitch and the fans are lashing out above all with an Inzaghi player: the criticism is heavy

The big match of the third return day is definitely Atalanta-Inter. The first half ended with a score of 0-0 even if there was no lack of emotions.

The team of Gasperini he tried to play the game, even if the best chances were the Italian champions with Dzeko And Sanchez. The Chilean is the favorite target of criticism from Inter fans. The Chilean pays the declarations made after the winning goal in Super Cup. Phrases that seem not to have been particularly appreciated by the Nerazzurri environment that has lashed out at him on social media. “The lion is best kept in a cage” writes one user and another has no doubts: “He looks like a cold kitten to me”.

Here are some tweets about Sanchez:

Sanchez and Dzeko hurt, but everyone hurt a little today #AtalantaInter – TV & Football 🏆 🖤💙 (@tv_e_calcio) January 16, 2022

but Sanchez is able to stop the ball for good tonight ??? #AtalantaInter – simo🏆 (@nocturnalgirlx) January 16, 2022

Sanchez first 5 balls all turnovers. Good #AtalantaInter – Zebo 👑 (@santilli_franco) January 16, 2022

Sanchez is already two turnovers luckily the lion has to play #AtalantaInter – InteristaWeeb (@ Akito1123070862) January 16, 2022

#Sanchez for now more than a lion it looks like a wet kitten (but much uglier). 🤣 #AtalantaInter #Inter – ロ ケ ッ ト パ ン チ (@Zannaldo) January 16, 2022

The lion is best kept in a cage.#Sanchez #AtalantaInter – Inter Supremacy (@ int3rsupr3macy) January 16, 2022