Atalanta-Inter Primavera, report cards: Casadei is no longer news, Rovida gate

Fcinter1908 report cards on Atalanta-Inter, first day of the second round of the Primavera championship

The match between Atalanta and Inter ends 1-1, a match valid for the first day of the second round of the Primavera championship: the hosts have the advantage with Sidibe, at the beginning of the second half the Inter draw signed by Casadei.

The report cards of Fcinter1908 on Atalanta-Inter Primavera:

Rovida 7.5 In the second half he literally climbs into the chair: he lowers the shutter and rejects all Atalanta’s attempts.

Sylvester 6.5 Deployed in the unprecedented position of central right of the defense at 3, he does not look bad in the defensive phase and supports Zanotti forward.

Fontanarosa 6 Not always perfect, he lets himself be surprised like the rest of his teammates on the occasion of Atalanta’s goal. With the entrance of Hoti he passes on the center-left: he is more at ease, and it shows.

Matjaz 5.5 Not very well on Sidibe’s goal: a stain on a performance that is not inadequate after all. (from 10 ‘st Hoti 6 Solidity at the heart of defense)

Zanotti 7 Up and down on the right wing, essential for this team.

Casadei 7.5 Devastating. Reported in the role most congenial to him, as a mid-wing, he proves for the umpteenth time that he is an out-of-class element. He scores his tenth goal of the season, once again with a header. He is no longer news.

Grygar 5.5 He should dictate the timing of the maneuver and break the opponent’s initiatives, he can’t. (from 1 ‘st Abiuse 5.5 Brings weight and physicality in attack, but little is seen)

Fabbian 6 The team leans more to the right, near Zanotti and Casadei, and he is less visible. Orderly game, without flashes. (from the 14th st Sangalli 6 Chivu sends him onto the pitch to restore balance to the team: task done)

Pelamatti 6 In the first half he is more concerned with defending than attacking. In the recovery, it increases the engine revs and gains confidence.

V. Carboni 6,5 He has important qualities and shots, he lets them glimpse in flashes. From his foot comes Casadei’s goal. (from 29 ‘st Andersen 6)

Jurgens 5.5 Step back from the latest releases: as always generous, he moves a lot but fails to become dangerous in front of goal. (from 29 ‘st Fishbowl 6 Enter when the team has exhausted his offensive streak, he can do little)

Chivu 6.5 He surprises by changing sides, shows courage when he redesigns the team in search of an equalizer and is wise to restore balance in the moment of greatest pressure for Atalanta.