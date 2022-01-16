Atalanta-Inter, the official formations

Atalanta And Inter challenge each other to Gewiss Stadium of Bergamo in Sunday postponement of the third return day of the Serie A championship. The match between the fourth and the first of the current ranking is scheduled for hours 20:45.

The Bergamo players are returning from the round success of Udine (6-2), which they matched the passage of the turn in Italian Cup (2-0 to Venice). The reigning Italian champions are returning from home success against Lazio, but above all from the triumph in the Super Cup against Juventus, which arrived in the 121st minute thanks to Alexis’ paw Sanchez.

The condition of Atalanta

Gian Piero Gasperini must make up for some absences due to accidents and Covid: Duvàn still unavailable Zapata, Robin Gosens and Joachim Maehle. Good news, however, is that of Berat’s return Djimsiti.

Atalanta occupies the last place among those who guarantee qualification for the Champions League, the fourth, and is threatened at an altitude 41 points, from Juventus, who won yesterday in Udine, compared to which, however, the Goddess has two fewer games played (tonight’s and the recovery against Turin). The goal of the last day of the championship saw Maehle’s first goal in Italy, as well as Matteo’s return to the goal Pessina. But the “improper weapon” available to “Gasp” is Luis Muriel: for the thirty-year-old Colombian there are 3 goals in the last two games.

The condition of Inter

Simone Inzaghi he wants to keep the enthusiasm of his team in check, who after 10 years have returned to lift the Super Cup trophy. You can count on the excellent form of a team that has just returned from 8 consecutive league successes, which leads the ranking from the top of his team 49 points (plus one on Milan second, but with one more game to play for the Nerazzurri, the recovery of Bologna).

In defense he will rest Stefan De Vrij, to which more than some responsibility has been attributed to Immobile’s goal in the league and to that of Mckennie in the Super Cup: Milan will play in his place in the center of defense Skriniar, while the place of the Slovak will be taken by Danilo D’Ambrosio. Up front, confirmed Sanchez, last Wednesday’s man-of-the-match.

The official formations

ATALANTA (3-4-2-1): Musso; Djimsiti, Demiral, Palomino; Pezzella, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Freuler; Pasalic, Pessina; Muriel. Coach: Gasperini

Available: Rossi, Sportiello, Scalvini, Zuccon, Citizens, Panada, Miranchuk, Zappacosta, Piccoli.

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Sanchez, Dzeko. Coach: Inzaghi

Available: Radu, Dumfries, Gagliardini, De Vrij, Vecino, Lautaro Martinez, Sensi, Kolarov, Ranocchia, Correa, Vidal, Dimarco